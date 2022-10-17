ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters Decide: Mikie Sherrill facing off with Paul DeGroot in New Jersey

By Christine Sloan
 5 days ago

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, challenger Paul DeGroot not taking anything for granted 02:20

MADISON, N.J. - In the upcoming election, incumbent N.J. Rep. Mikie Sherrill is being challenged by Republican Paul DeGroot.

While their district heavily went to President Joe Biden in the last election, Sherrill isn't taking any chances.

As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, Democrats don't traditionally turn out in large numbers during the midterms.

On Monday, Sherill was with top New Jersey law enforcement officials unveiling a bipartisan bill to crack down on car thefts.

"Last year there were over 14,000 vehicles reported stolen in our state," Sherrill said.

The incumbent Democrat - a mother and former Navy pilot - is being challenged by DeGroot, a former prosecutor.

"I am the only candidate who took guns and drugs off of the streets, and you have someone with 25 year of practical experience," DeGroot said. "I will always be backing the blue."

With rising inflation, Sherrill isn't taking anything for granted.

"Congresswoman, are you concerned about his predicted red wave possibly in the midterms?" Sloan asked.

"You know, I think what we are seeing is just a lot of great legislation that has addressed the critical needs of the country driving down energy prices, driving down health care costs for seniors, investing in families, investing in our climate," Sherrill said.

Sherrill is outspending her opponent by millions, including with ads attacking DeGroot's position on abortion.

"Mikie Sherrill is lying," DeGroot said. "I am pro choice, I've been pro choice, I am for a woman's right to choose. Why are commercials saying something that's different?"

DeGroot says, though, abortion is a state issue.

Sherill's focusing on her accomplishments.

"Addressing affordability, bringing down costs with constituents, but also reproductive freedom and freedom across this country for women," Sherrill said.

"I was born and raised in New Jersey. I am not running from this fight. America's on the wrong track," DeGroot said.

"I am open to hearing all points of view but pro-Democrat now and pro Sherrill," said Madison resident Wes Friedman.

"That's Maplewood Mikie. She's got nothing to do with over here. This is Morris county," said Madison resident Joey Falco.

Sherrill and DeGroot have two debates as well as a forum coming up before the election.

