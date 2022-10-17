Vote! Who is the Courier/Intell's Football Player of the Week for Week 8?

These players stood out among the crowd in Week 8. Cast your vote for who you think should be the Courier/Intell's Football Player of the Week right here. The poll will run from Monday evening until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Who was voted Football Player of the Week for Week 7?

Quakertown quarterback Vince Micucci won last week's poll with 43 percent of the vote!

Friday Night Highlights!Scores, stats, recaps & highlights from Week 8 football