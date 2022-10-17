Vote! Who is the Courier/Intell's Football Player of the Week for Week 8?
These players stood out among the crowd in Week 8. Cast your vote for who you think should be the Courier/Intell's Football Player of the Week right here. The poll will run from Monday evening until Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Who was voted Football Player of the Week for Week 7?
Quakertown quarterback Vince Micucci won last week's poll with 43 percent of the vote!
Friday Night Highlights!Scores, stats, recaps & highlights from Week 8 football
- Shawn Herbert, Upper Moreland: The senior quarterback ran for two touchdowns in a come-from-behind 14-10 win against Cheltenham.
- Sean McFadden, La Salle: The senior linebacker intercepted a pass to stop Archbishop Wood late in regulation and then scored the game's only touchdown on a 2-yard run in overtime on his first carry of the season to lead La Salle to a 6-3 victory.
- Galamama Mulbah, Pennsbury: The senior running back erupted for a career-best 360 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 44-34 win over North Penn.
- Kai Stiansen, Palisades: The senior quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 35-6 victory over Minersville.
- Colin Majors, Conwell-Egan: The senior running back caught a 72-yard touchdown pass and also had rushing score to finish with 150 total yards in a 14-12 win over Neumann-Goretti.
Comments / 0