Chris Janson Fans React After He’s Forced to Cancel Florida Tour Stop
On Thursday (October 20th), Chris Janson and Travis Tritt announced they were being forced to cancel their Florida tour stop due to the damage from Hurricane Ian. In a tweet, Janson shared the bad news. “In light of the devastation in and around the Estero area and wanting to provide more time for community recovery and relief the ‘can’t Miss Tour’ stop featuring Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies scheduled in Estero, Florida, on October 28 has been canceled. Ticket funds will be available at the point of purchase.”
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini & Wynonna Judd Dance Together in Funny ‘Girls Night Out’ Video
Country Music stars Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini cut a rug to a Soulja Boy tune, and the evidence was shared on Instagram. Ballerini posted the fun clip featuring herself and the iconic Judd to her account. In the clip, Ballerini seems to poke fun at critics that claim she isn’t “country enough.”
Alana Springsteen Makes Big Announcement During Her Opry Debut
Alana Springsteen made her much-deserved debut at the Grand Ole Opry on her birthday, October 18. The 22-year-old has been a fixture across Music Row and Broadway in Nashville the past few years. And not only did she get to celebrate her birthday with an Opry debut, she got to share the news that she has a new record deal. She joins the crew at Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville.
Kenny Chesney Presented With Honorary Degree at ETSU Bluegrass Celebration
On Friday (October 21st), country music icon Kenny Chesney was awarded an honorary degree at Eastern Tennessee University during the college’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots music studies’ 40th-anniversary celebration. News Channel 11 reported that during the celebration, Kenny Chesney made an appearance. He stated that Johnson City, Tennessee...
Thomas Rhett Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Release of Christmas EP
Check your calendar. At least for Thomas Rhett, the unofficial start of Christmas season is this weekend. So cue the greenery, glitz and all the gifts. And the country carolers — you need those, too. Rhett announced Friday the release of “Merry Christmas, Y’all.” The four-song project doesn’t require...
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Dances to Her Unreleased Song, ‘Hold My Halo’
Lainey Wilson is ready to drop the followup to her 2021 breakthrough album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ Somehow, between touring with Jon Pardi and then hopping on to Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour, she’s found time for a ton of promotion. Bell Bottom Country is due on October 28. We’ve heard two of the tracks on country radio: “Watermelon Moonshine” and the smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” If you’ve seen her in concert recently, you’ve also heard her version of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes that is included.
