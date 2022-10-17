Lainey Wilson is ready to drop the followup to her 2021 breakthrough album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ Somehow, between touring with Jon Pardi and then hopping on to Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour, she’s found time for a ton of promotion. Bell Bottom Country is due on October 28. We’ve heard two of the tracks on country radio: “Watermelon Moonshine” and the smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” If you’ve seen her in concert recently, you’ve also heard her version of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes that is included.

