Alabama State

Chris Janson Fans React After He’s Forced to Cancel Florida Tour Stop

On Thursday (October 20th), Chris Janson and Travis Tritt announced they were being forced to cancel their Florida tour stop due to the damage from Hurricane Ian. In a tweet, Janson shared the bad news. “In light of the devastation in and around the Estero area and wanting to provide more time for community recovery and relief the ‘can’t Miss Tour’ stop featuring Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies scheduled in Estero, Florida, on October 28 has been canceled. Ticket funds will be available at the point of purchase.”
Alana Springsteen Makes Big Announcement During Her Opry Debut

Alana Springsteen made her much-deserved debut at the Grand Ole Opry on her birthday, October 18. The 22-year-old has been a fixture across Music Row and Broadway in Nashville the past few years. And not only did she get to celebrate her birthday with an Opry debut, she got to share the news that she has a new record deal. She joins the crew at Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville.
Thomas Rhett Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Release of Christmas EP

Check your calendar. At least for Thomas Rhett, the unofficial start of Christmas season is this weekend. So cue the greenery, glitz and all the gifts. And the country carolers — you need those, too. Rhett announced Friday the release of “Merry Christmas, Y’all.” The four-song project doesn’t require...
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Dances to Her Unreleased Song, ‘Hold My Halo’

Lainey Wilson is ready to drop the followup to her 2021 breakthrough album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ Somehow, between touring with Jon Pardi and then hopping on to Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour, she’s found time for a ton of promotion. Bell Bottom Country is due on October 28. We’ve heard two of the tracks on country radio: “Watermelon Moonshine” and the smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” If you’ve seen her in concert recently, you’ve also heard her version of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes that is included.
