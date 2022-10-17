Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
Sioux City Journal
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
more1049.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
nwestiowa.com
Casino employee arrested for his conduct
LARCHWOOD—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of San Lewi stemmed from him engaging in a verbal dispute with a casino employee...
more1049.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
stormlakeradio.com
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
more1049.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
more1049.com
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
KGLO News
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
kiow.com
North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly
On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
more1049.com
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Local woman caught in Amazon scam
A Windom woman lost about $4,250 to a con artist, in a scam involving an emailer posing as a representative of Amazon. The woman was told her account had been hacked and in order to retrieve the account she needed to go to the store and buy gift cards, get numbers off the cards. She then provided those numbers to the scam artist.
siouxcountyradio.com
Unity Christian's application to the Siouxland Conference approved
Conference realignment is closer to taking place in the 2023-24 school year in Northwest Iowa. Unity Christian High School has been accepted to join the Siouxland Conference in the 23-24 school year, pending the War Eagle accepting George-Little Rock's request to join that conference. Sioux Center superintendent Gary McEldowney says...
