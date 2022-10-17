Read full article on original website
Taste At Fitger’s Event Postponed Until Spring Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — One of Fitger’s biggest fundraising events this fall has been postponed. It’s the Taste at Fitger’s event where Duluthians are invited to sample all types of local food at booths throughout the Fitger’s complex. Funds gathered through the ticket sales goes to...
MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Gallery: Lakefront condo near Duluth's Canal Park on the market for $1.2M
912 S Lake Ave. #2, Duluth. Courtesy of Dan Jandl/Duluth Visuals. Few properties in Duluth offer better views of Lake Superior than a condominium on the market for $1.2 million. Built in 2007, the contemporary shorefront condo offers views of the Duluth skyline with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the two-story, 2,640-square-foot...
GO Show At The DECC Celebrates The Getting Older And Still Going
DULUTH, Minn. — The Senior GO Show is for adults 55 and older who are planning ahead for retirement, or already retired. The show tailors their vendor selection to the interests of older adults. Whether this is preparing for retirement or finding a new hobby, there’s something for everyone.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
Vitta Pizza’s New Location Announces Soft Opening Date
Is there a time that pizza doesn't sound good? The answer is no! It always sounds good and that is why the more pizza places we have, the merrier. A new pizza shop is opening in Duluth and soon. If you've driven along Central Entrance lately, you probably know that...
Mascot Bruce’s Head Stolen From Black Woods Restaurant; ‘He’s Been Kind Of An Icon For Us’
DULUTH, Minn. — Halloween is just around the corner, but tricks are already happening — and not in a fun way for the staff and customers at Black Woods in Duluth. The restaurant’s beloved mascot has been beheaded. His name is Bruce, and he’s been in the...
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth
It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
Taco Bell Development Begins Along Duluth’s London Road
DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s busiest intersections on London Road will soon be home to a brand new Taco Bell. Construction crews were clearing away trees and other debris from the site Monday on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road. The BP gas station...
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi
Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
Fundraiser and GoFundMe set up for Hibbing woman hurt in barrel racing accident
Autum Mohawk remains in the hospital after a barrel racing accident last week. According to the post on GoFundMe, she fell off her horse and suffered a severe brain bleed. She’s had surgery, and remains in the hospital. The family said they are so grateful for all the support...
