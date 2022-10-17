ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea lion stuns as it swims up and hugs diver

By Emily Lefroy
 5 days ago

The extraordinary moment a wild sea lion swam up to a teenager off the coast of Mexico has been captured on camera, baffling viewers.

Ethan Becker, 15, was diving with his father Chuck Becker, 47, in August when they saw the sea lion heading towards them.

Although it could have looked like a potentially dicey situation, the friendly sea creature just wanted to play with Ethan — which his dad caught on film.

In the clip posted online, the friendly sea lion swims around the teenager, who cautiously pats him at first.

The animal gets visibly gets more comfortable and excited, and starts playing with Ethan — even hugging him at one point.

It then briefly swims up to Chuck — who is still filming — and curiously checks out his flippers before swimming off.

The teen’s dad captured the incredible moment on camera.
The wild animal frolicked around before swimming away.
According to Ethan, he was shocked with his brief but surreal underwater interaction.

“It felt so euphoric in that moment that I almost forgot to put the snorkel in my mouth so I could breathe!” he said, according to the Daily Mail, adding he would definitely go diving there again to see his new best friend.

“Looking back, I probably should have been more scared of being bit,” he admitted. “But if I was ever given the chance I’d definitely dive there again.”

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

