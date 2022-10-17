ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso may look to outside businesses to help keep up with overgrown weeds

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because none of the employees showed up to work.
Boss Chicken opens new restaurant in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Boss Chicken opened a new location in northeast El Paso. The 11191 Sean Haggerty location is the tenth Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard restaurant to open in El Paso since the concept was created in 2017. Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties...
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
Funeral for fallen police officer and El Paso native Jacob Arellano

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Report finds 10.3% of El Paso workforce is self-employed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent report found that about 10.3% of workers in El Paso are self-employed. That is a total of $37,744 workers. The report was conducted by Self Financial which did a report on the U.S. cities with the most self-employed workers. Due in large...
El Paso Pro-Musica returns to the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The annual "Young Artist Development Series," collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica and Johns Hopkins University and the Peabody School of Music kicks off on October 17 with "The Raven Trio," in a special residency in schools throughout the region, UTEP Master Classes, as well as community engagement culminating in a Concert on Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
Non-profit organizations raise more than $1 million on El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans donated over $1 million to non-profit organizations as part of the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day. The total amount raised was $1,162,451. More than 200 organizations participated in El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. Giving Day is all about...
Breezy conditions return to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After a break from the wind, breezy to windy conditions return to the Borderland. By Friday, we'll see the windiest day of the week. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with isolated gusts to 40 mph. Temperatures will remain warm over the...
Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
USDA invests $53 million to modernize WIC services

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Maternal and child health is seeing a large investment in the special supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The United States Department of Agriculture awarded $53 million across three major grants, all funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Las Cruces residents to vote on $23 million in GO bonds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Early voting has begun in Las Cruces and a number of General Obligation Bonds projects are on the ballot for the upcoming general election. The City of Las Cruces has four different projects totaling $23 million in GO Bonds. Of the $23 million, $6...
