Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball program hosted its 11th annual Pink Out match on Sept. 22. The team sold Pink Out t-shirts, there were bucket raffles, mad minutes during halftime of the football game and more. Over 50 local businesses helped sponsor the event. All proceeds go directly to Ribbon of Hope, an organization dedicated to helping those who are battling cancer. Last week, they were able to give a check for $13,500 to Ribbon of Hope. Fantastic job, everyone!

LUXEMBURG, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO