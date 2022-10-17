Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain at 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All but four counties in Northeast Wisconsin are in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest weekly update. Brown, Kewaunee, Door and Marinette counties are listed in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends anyone at...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases up, deaths down
MADISON (WLUK) -- Seven-day averages of new COVID-19 cases and deaths moved in opposite directions in Wisconsin health officials' latest report. The Department of Health Service update reports 1,095 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, with the seven-day average increasing to 857. Seven-day average test positivity came in at 9.7%. Four...
Fox11online.com
Schools around Wisconsin, including in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Manitowoc 'swatted'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police confirm that a report of an active shooter at East High School is a hoax. Officers were called to the school just after 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of an active shooter inside the school and 15 students shot. The report came...
Fox11online.com
Brown Co. Taxpayers Association faces another setback in effort to block student debt plan
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association's emergency effort to block President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. It's the third legal setback the group has faced. Lower courts in Green Bay and Chicago have also rejected the group's...
Fox11online.com
Miss Wisconsin prepares for major competition
MADISON (WLUK) – Miss Wisconsin is preparing to compete in the Miss America competition in December. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, via Zoom about how she’s preparing and what she’s being doing since she was crowned. Stanke says first she will...
Fox11online.com
Southern Wisconsin tornado outbreak was state's largest in October
(WLUK) -- Last week's tornado outbreak in southern Wisconsin was the state's largest October outbreak on record. The National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes last Wednesday. That topped the four confirmed on Oct. 8, 1992, for the most in a single day in October. The Oct. 12 outbreak also included...
Fox11online.com
Football seeds draw quite the response, but it's now playoff time
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There is no question in my years of covering high school sports that last Saturday's bracket released by the WIAA for the football playoffs was met with most negative reaction ever. I talked with coaches and texted with coaches, and not just one or two, and...
Fox11online.com
Coleman schools tackle cancer for 10th year, raise nearly $30,000
COLEMAN (WLUK) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Coleman students are doing their part to show support. For the past 10 years, the Coleman School District has hosted a Tackle Cancer football game to raise money for people in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer. In...
Fox11online.com
Health officials advise parents as RSV cases climb among children
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A common respiratory illness is spreading among children across the nation. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of positive Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) cases among children. Cases detected by PCR tests have more than tripled over the past two months.
Fox11online.com
Potential school threat in Oshkosh leads to arrest
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are investigating a potential threat made towards an Oshkosh school. Officers say shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday they learned of a social media post circulating among students. They launched an investigation, leading to an arrest in the case. Police say at this time the threat is...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay mayor's 2023 budget proposal includes lower tax rate, increased expenses
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has released his 2023 budget proposal. A state-mandated reevaluation of properties within the city has some numbers changing more than taxpayers usually see year to year. The proposed tax rate is down 20.02% to $7.84 (per $1,000 of value). Read the...
Fox11online.com
Canada geese migration underway, but some birds may stay in Green Bay area
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A familiar flyer is making an appearance around Northeast Wisconsin. Experts say some Canada geese are getting ready to head south for the winter, but others may be sticking around. On the shoreline of a De Pere retention pond, Canada geese gather for what some might...
Fox11online.com
No Problem: Kewaunee handles Sturgeon Bay, 71-6
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- If Kewaunee entered Friday's Level 1 playoff game with fellow Packerland Conference foe Sturgeon Bay a tad overconfident, who could blame it?. On Sept. 30 the teams met and Kewaunee led 55-0 at halftime en route to a 55-14 win. But this is the playoffs and nothing...
Fox11online.com
City of Kaukauna hopes to buy former Girl Scouts camp land
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- City of Kaukauna officials are jumping at the opportunity to add on to their 1000 Islands conservancy zone. “Once I found out they were divesting some of their properties, I sent an email to the Girl Scouts," Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman said. "We would like to acquire that and keep it in its original form.”
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Notre Dame at Freedom volleyball regional semifinal
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom defeated Notre Dame 3-1 in a Division 2 volleyball regional semifinal Thursday. The No. 4-seeded Irish advance to play at No. 1 Xavier in a regional final Saturday.
Fox11online.com
Members of the community support Pulaski bonfire victims with haunted trail
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Its been a week since the lives of many were changed after a bonfire explosion near Pulaski. The Pulaski FFA is showing its support by donating proceeds from its haunted trail Saturday, to the victims affected. The Pulaski FFA has been planning this trail for months. Its...
Fox11online.com
Families enjoy 20th annual Spooktacular at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Packers might be in Washington this weekend, but it was still busy at Lambeau Field Saturday for the team’s 20th annual Spooktacular event. Costumed families made crafts, decorated cookies and pumpkins, and participated in other spooky activities. It was the first time in three...
Fox11online.com
Halloween safety reminders
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Halloween is a little more than a week away. It can be one of the most fun nights of the year for children. But for parents, it can be nerve-wracking. Kimberly Hess, the Executive Director for the Center for Childhood Safety joined Good Day Wisconsin to share these simple precautions to ensure kids stay safe on fright night.
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: High school sports teams Making A Difference with fundraiser, sportsmanship
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball program hosted its 11th annual Pink Out match on Sept. 22. The team sold Pink Out t-shirts, there were bucket raffles, mad minutes during halftime of the football game and more. Over 50 local businesses helped sponsor the event. All proceeds go directly to Ribbon of Hope, an organization dedicated to helping those who are battling cancer. Last week, they were able to give a check for $13,500 to Ribbon of Hope. Fantastic job, everyone!
Fox11online.com
Oklahoma tribes endorse governor's opponent, threatening reelection bid
Native American tribes in Oklahoma are endorsing Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's Democratic opponent after a series of disagreements throughout his first term in office, threatening his reelection campaign. "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said chief Gary Batton...
