Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/22): District tournament wins for 4 KMAland teams
(KMAland) – Mound City, South Holt, Rock Port and Maryville extended their volleyball season on Saturday with district tournament wins. Check out the full scoreboard below. Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at South Holt) Mound City 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-15 South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star/King...
nwmissourinews.com
Maryville football captures first conference title since 2019
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville football cruised to a 49-14 victory over Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 21 in St. Joseph, Missouri. This win secured the Spoofhounds a share of the Midland Empire Conference title for the first time since the 2019 season. The Fighting Irish started the game with the...
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri (10/21): Platte Valley hands East Atchison first loss, Maryville gets MEC share
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed East Atchison their first loss, South Holt made a comeback, Maryville clinched a share of the MEC and Rock Port, Worth County and North Andrew added wins in KMAland Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16. Carter Luke had three...
kmaland.com
Donavon L. Wallin, 87, previously of Farragut
Funeral Home:Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek. Committal Service with full military honors on Friday, Oct 28, 2022. 4:00pm-6:00pm Reception following service on Thursday, Oct. 27th.
kmaland.com
Mason Yochum
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
kmaland.com
Leyvi Cruz, 47, of College Springs, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leyvi passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home in College Springs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central
(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 9 (10/21): Harlan rolls, Atlantic shocks Creston, Panthers still make playoffs
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled to a shutout win while Atlantic upset Creston in Class 3A football in KMAland on Friday. Despite the loss, Creston garnered one of the four wild card playoff positions in the class. Harlan earned the top seed among the 16 playoff teams. View the playoff teams here.
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Week 9 (10/21): Ashland-Greenwood clinches district title
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood clinched a district championship, Nebraska City shut out Auburn, Sterling rolled to a win and more from KMAland Nebraska on Friday. Drake Zimmerman rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Nathan Upton added 89 yards and a score to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Other Class C1-1 Fort Calhoun...
kmaland.com
Iowa Class 2A State 1st Round (10/21): Clarinda, Greene County among teams moving on
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Greene County were among the teams that moved on in Class 2A postseason action on Friday. Find the complete recap from another Clarinda win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Other Class 2A State First Round. No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0.
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
kmaland.com
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers
(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday. “I am feeling a lot of joy,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer told KMA Sports....
stjosephpost.com
Missouri man air-lifted to hospital after rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by David A. Morriss, 36, Guilford, was westbound on U.S. 36 just west of Maple Drive. The pickup was traveling too...
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Dale Christensen Obituary
Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on probation violation
(Shenandoah) -- One person was arrested on a probation violation in Shenandoah Friday night. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers arrested Matthew John Stubbendieck of Shenandoah for a probation violation at approximately 11 PM Friday evening. Stubbendieck was unable to post the $10,000 bond and transported to the Page...
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Comments / 0