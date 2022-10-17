ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickering, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

KMAland Volleyball (10/22): District tournament wins for 4 KMAland teams

(KMAland) – Mound City, South Holt, Rock Port and Maryville extended their volleyball season on Saturday with district tournament wins. Check out the full scoreboard below. Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at South Holt) Mound City 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-15 South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star/King...
MARYVILLE, MO
nwmissourinews.com

Maryville football captures first conference title since 2019

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville football cruised to a 49-14 victory over Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 21 in St. Joseph, Missouri. This win secured the Spoofhounds a share of the Midland Empire Conference title for the first time since the 2019 season. The Fighting Irish started the game with the...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Mason Yochum

Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
CLARINDA, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Leyvi Cruz, 47, of College Springs, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leyvi passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home in College Springs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
kmaland.com

Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central

(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
PELLA, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round

(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
MORAVIA, IA
stjosephpost.com

Missouri man air-lifted to hospital after rear-end crash

NODAWAY COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by David A. Morriss, 36, Guilford, was westbound on U.S. 36 just west of Maple Drive. The pickup was traveling too...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dale Christensen Obituary

Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
CUMBERLAND, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested on probation violation

(Shenandoah) -- One person was arrested on a probation violation in Shenandoah Friday night. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers arrested Matthew John Stubbendieck of Shenandoah for a probation violation at approximately 11 PM Friday evening. Stubbendieck was unable to post the $10,000 bond and transported to the Page...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County wreck injures 2

(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy