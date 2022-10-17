ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings activate WR Blake Proehl; Release S Myles Dorn

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings were on a time crunch after activating the practice window for wide receiver Blake Proehl who was on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He has been practicing with the team over the last two weeks, which is the same amount of time that safety Myles Dorn has been on the active roster when he took rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine’s spot.

On Monday afternoon, the Viking activated Proehl to the active roster and made room for him by waiving Dorn.

The Vikings were carrying five safeties when they signed Theo Jackson off of the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans last Tuesday.

The move signals that the Vikings have a very high opinion of the undrafted free agent in 2021 out of East Carolina. He is also the son of former NFL wide receiver Ricky Proehl who played for multiple teams in his career.

Dorn is likely to end up back on the practice squad if he clears waivers, as the Vikings seem to value him highly.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

