Related
North Carolina unemployment rate creeps up to 3.6%
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for a second straight month in September, the state Commerce Department reported on Friday, flipping incrementally a downward trend over two years during the pandemic recovery. Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.6% compared to 3.5% in...
JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits
COLUMBUS, OHIO — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022...
Unemployment rate rises – for second straight month – now 3.6% in NC
RALEIGH – North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in September as the number of people working in the state decreased. And the number of unemployed workers increased in September, as well, according to the latest data release from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “The September labor...
Now might be best time to buy a house in Triangle – here’s why
RALEIGH – First-time homebuyers discouraged by rising prices and intense competition are returning to the housing market, and now might be a good time to buy a house in the Triangle even with mortgage interest rates hovering near 7%. The market has changed. Here’s an example:. “Even though...
Bo's time? NC Republican political newcomer draws fire in bid for toss-up congressional seat
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — There were really only two serious pursuits he had in life: football and politics. The wide receiver — who had offers from several big NCAA Division I football programs — chose N.C. State, where he played a season before transferring to Yale. The move...
Misinformation in your mailbox: Election officials warn about incorrect mailers
RALEIGH, N.C. — State and local elections officials are sounding the alarm about two mailers from political groups that include incorrect voting information. The state board of elections sent out an advisory about a mailer sent out statewide from the Voter Education Network, a polticial action committee. The mailer...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, TEXAS — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40,...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In...
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts warmer, drier season for NC
Warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal precipitation totals are predicted for several parts of the country, including North Carolina. North Carolina is included in a swath of the country that can expect a slightly warmer winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's 2021-2022 Winter Outlook. It appears a La Niña pattern will continue into winter.
False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back
ESTANCIA, N.M. — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public to...
Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two, identified...
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to...
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe
WASHINGTON — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police. On...
Goldsboro driver has new crowning achievement in state championship
Goldsboro, N.C. — Being around automobiles has been automatic for Clay Jones most of his life. His father, John Jones, raced go karts and stock cars. His parents met at a go-kart track. His grandfather used to own and operate Wilson County Speedway in the 1970s. "My dad raced,...
(1) Chapel Hill sweeps (32) Fuquay-Varina in first round of 4A volleyball playoffs
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The top-seeded Chapel Hill Tigers swept the 32-seed Fuquay-Varina Bengals in the first round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs on Saturday. After an impressive 24-2 regular season, the Tigers began their pursuit of a state championship against the Bengals, who earned the last spot in the field.
