Texas State

North Carolina unemployment rate creeps up to 3.6%

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for a second straight month in September, the state Commerce Department reported on Friday, flipping incrementally a downward trend over two years during the pandemic recovery. Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.6% compared to 3.5% in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

COLUMBUS, OHIO — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022...
OHIO STATE
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, TEXAS — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40,...
HOUSTON, TX
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In...
GEORGIA STATE
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts warmer, drier season for NC

Warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal precipitation totals are predicted for several parts of the country, including North Carolina. North Carolina is included in a swath of the country that can expect a slightly warmer winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's 2021-2022 Winter Outlook. It appears a La Niña pattern will continue into winter.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

ESTANCIA, N.M. — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public to...
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two, identified...
ALASKA STATE
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to...
ASHLEY, ND
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe

WASHINGTON — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police. On...
WASHINGTON, DC
