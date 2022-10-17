Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is the nation's leader with age friendliness
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Bibb is celebrating a decade as an age-friendly community. The county was the first out of the nation to hold this kind of event to celebrate all ages. The day under sunny skies had the community meet vendors, city leaders, live entertainment, and more. "Because...
wgxa.tv
BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
wgxa.tv
The doggy Superbowl came to Macon
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Superbowl was brought to downtown Macon, but the players on the fields were dogs. Furry friends at the Macon Dog Park dressed in game attire and jerseys scored a touchdown with their Puppy Bowl. Pets competed in the bowl but everyone went home a winner....
wgxa.tv
Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
wgxa.tv
Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
wgxa.tv
NewTown Macon's 2022 Partners in Progress Award Winners announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In an annual ceremony recognizing businesses, organizations, and individuals who demonstrated exceptional passion and commitment to the revitalization of Downtown Macon, NewTown Macon, with support from Cadence Bank, presented the Partners in Progress awards to nine winning businesses and individuals. Let's congratulate this year's winners, beginning...
wgxa.tv
Tommy's Express Tunnel of Terror
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Greetings, boils, ghouls, and every creature in between! Step on up and take a ride through Tommy's Tunnel of Terror for a squeaky clean scream!. For the next two weekends, Tommy's Express Car Wash is offering Maconites fears and frights in their car wash full of ghosts, ghouls, and creatures of the night.
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
wgxa.tv
Search efforts for drowning victim at Lake Juliette continue
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are entering day four since Richard Mercer went fishing on a boat on Lake Juliette before tipping over and never resurfacing. Crews have been searching until dark since Tuesday and resuming at dawn every day since. Their efforts continued at 8:15 on Friday morning, using...
wgxa.tv
Macon leaders aim to end homelessness
Macon, Ga(WGXA)---"Times getting hard, I'm trying to tell you," says Anthony Harris, who's homeless in Macon. He says life is tough on the streets, but is hopeful, thanks to the United Way of Central Georgia's new initiative. The goal is to get homeless people off the street. It's something Harris...
wgxa.tv
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Juliette
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Public Affairs Officer of the Law Enforcement Division of the Department of Natural Resources Mark McKinnon has confirmed that Georgia Game Wardens have recovered the body of 61-year-old Richard Mercer of Byron from Lake Juliette during a surface sweet at 8:20 Saturday morning. Mercer drowned...
wgxa.tv
Warnock visits Hancock County ahead of Election Day
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dozens welcomed Georgia U.S Senator Raphael Warnock for his meet and greet in Hancock County, supporters listened to Warnock talk about his accomplishments as senator and how he plans to bring broadband to rural areas like the city of Sparta if he's re-elected. "There's too many...
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
wgxa.tv
Man presumed drowned identified as day three of his search gets underway
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Game Wardens and Monroe County first responders are still searching for Richard Mercer, who hasn't been seen since falling into Lake Juliette on Tuesday. The search was suspended at around 7:30 on Wednesday night and resumed at 9:00 on Thursday morning, using side-scan and sector-scan...
wgxa.tv
North Macon traffic stop leads to chase and gun, drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after what would have been a traffic stop turned into a chase and, ultimately, ended in several charges, some of which were for drugs and guns. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that deputies from its Special Response Team made the...
wgxa.tv
Business owner home and business becomes targets of crime
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Moises Velez says he was welcomed to the beautiful city of Macon thirty-seven years ago but now he and his wife are faced with a new reality, "Macon has a crime problem." Velez says his home has been shot at twice - the most recent shooting...
wgxa.tv
Fund for Houston County receives generous donation from Flint Energies
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Flint Energies made a donation to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia in the sum of $5,000 to help establish the Fund for Houston County which was created exclusively to benefit nonprofits in the county and ensure that resources for the community and for transformative opportunities are available when needed the most.
wgxa.tv
'I lost $40K': Macon business owners stung by an increase of burglary and theft
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- In Macon the homicide numbers aren't the only thing you should worry about. "I lost around $40,000 dollars in inventory," a business owner said. CEO and business owner of Girl Factor, Courtney Waters knows the ping of being burglarized. "They broke the cameras, they busted a hole...
wgxa.tv
The City of Forsyth welcomes new Fire Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Eric Wilson and the Forsyth City Council held a swearing-in and pinning ceremony for the city's new Fire Chief, Kevin Bunn . Many of the new chief's family, friends, and coworkers attended the ceremony, which was held during Monday's city council meeting, and Bunn's daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief.
wgxa.tv
Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
Comments / 0