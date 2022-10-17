Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox2detroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
Expungement fair in Dearborn Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The city of Dearborn and the office of attorney general are partnering with a group Friday designed to help citizens clear convictions from their record. Together with the city and top law enforcement office, the group Safe and Just Michigan will hold an expungement fair...
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
fox2detroit.com
Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
fox2detroit.com
High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
fox2detroit.com
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
fox2detroit.com
Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
fox2detroit.com
Troy man held on $2 million bond after string of Oakland County bank robberies
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Troy man who police believe robbed four Oakland County banks is facing charges. Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank at 2301 W Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 20; a Chase Bank at 2155 W. Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 24; a Huntington Bank at 4609 Crooks in Royal Oak, and a Vibe Credit Union at 3082 Coolidge in Berkley.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Demolition Department leader breaks barriers for Black women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every step Detroiter LaJuan Counts takes is filled with purpose. "What I think is important for young Black women to see, is that not only are we a part of the competition - we are winning," said LaJuan Counts. On Thursday Counts, the director of the...
fox2detroit.com
Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died. Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.
Large gas main break closes Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, drivers told to avoid the area
Officials in Bloomfield Township are telling people to avoid northbound Telegraph Road at Hickory Grove as they work to repair a large gas main break. Drivers should use an alternate route.
Oakland County cops want to buy your gun
Turn in a gun, get some money. That’s the plan in Oakland County, where police plan to buy guns from the public to get them out of circulation. Those who turn in guns are to receive generic Visa-type gift cards. The amounts are $100 in exchange for a handgun, $200 for a long gun and $300 for an assault rifle, according to a news release. Those who turn in firearms will need to provide ID. The "gun buyback" is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at these sites:
Man struck by car, killed on I-94 in Allen Park
A man was struck by a car and killed on I-94 in Allen Park. Michigan State Police said the driver responsible told troopers they saw the driver in the westbound lane where he was traveling, attempted to serve left to avoid him.
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting outside Hazel Park factory following workplace disagreement
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hazel Park after a body was found in the parking lot of a factory. A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre. A suspect was also in custody, Hazel Park police confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating after man says he was shot on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are continuing to investigate after a man told them he was shot on I-96 in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim, a 32-year-old Livonia man, told troopers he was shot at while driving his Yukon on the freeway near Outer Drive in Detroit at 11:35 a.m. He was grazed by one of the six shots fired and was treated at a hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power cut, windows smashed, fencing torn apart overnight at Detroit Dog Rescue building
DETROIT – Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said someone broke into their building overnight and cut the power, smashed windows, and tore apart fencing. The incident happened during the early morning hours Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the Detroit Dog Rescue location on the city’s east side. “All the...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
