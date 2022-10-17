ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

fox2detroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Expungement fair in Dearborn Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The city of Dearborn and the office of attorney general are partnering with a group Friday designed to help citizens clear convictions from their record. Together with the city and top law enforcement office, the group Safe and Just Michigan will hold an expungement fair...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Troy man held on $2 million bond after string of Oakland County bank robberies

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Troy man who police believe robbed four Oakland County banks is facing charges. Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank at 2301 W Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 20; a Chase Bank at 2155 W. Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 24; a Huntington Bank at 4609 Crooks in Royal Oak, and a Vibe Credit Union at 3082 Coolidge in Berkley.
TROY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County cops want to buy your gun

Turn in a gun, get some money. That’s the plan in Oakland County, where police plan to buy guns from the public to get them out of circulation. Those who turn in guns are to receive generic Visa-type gift cards. The amounts are $100 in exchange for a handgun, $200 for a long gun and $300 for an assault rifle, according to a news release. Those who turn in firearms will need to provide ID. The "gun buyback" is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at these sites:
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police investigating after man says he was shot on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are continuing to investigate after a man told them he was shot on I-96 in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim, a 32-year-old Livonia man, told troopers he was shot at while driving his Yukon on the freeway near Outer Drive in Detroit at 11:35 a.m. He was grazed by one of the six shots fired and was treated at a hospital.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI

