Monroe County, PA

Allentown man surrenders on attempted homicide charge in stabbing of man in Easton (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Jaquan Ronell Harris surrendered Friday morning at Easton’s police station in the city’s Downtown to face attempted homicide and related charges following a stabbing on Sunday on the city’s South Side, Lt. Matthew Gerould reports. Harris was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. before District Judge Daniel Corpora and held in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled 1 p.m. Nov. 4 in Central Court in Easton, records show.
EASTON, PA
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies

No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion

When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
ALLENTOWN, PA
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly

Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
ALBURTIS, PA
Bethlehem’s proposed ethics ordinance needs to be more substantive | Letter

Who influences the mayor and city council decisions in Bethlehem? When issues come before the city, which individuals and organizations are providing resources, money and effort to influence council’s vote? Will council members disclose who contributed to them? Will members excuse themselves or recuse themselves from voting on those issues? Bethlehem’s proposed ethics ordinance needs to be more substantive... not just a “clean” document so they can say they passed an ordinance.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Anglers can expect changes for 2 of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular trout streams

Two of the region’s more popular fishing streams will likely undergo changes to the way their wild trout populations are managed as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gets set to enact new regulations on sections of the Monocacy and Saucon creeks in Bethlehem. The two waters, which are both stocked trout streams, are also home to robust populations of streambred brown trout in stretches.
BETHLEHEM, PA
