Read full article on original website
Related
Teen charged with killing 2 youths in marijuana deal gone bad, authorities say
A 17-year-old boy from Montgomery County is charged with killing two teens Monday night in Pottstown in a drug deal gone bad, the district attorney and borough police chief reported on Facebook. Dominic Carboni, of Schwenksville, was planning to meet 17-year-old Skyler Fox to buy marijuana, authorities said. A series...
Allentown man surrenders on attempted homicide charge in stabbing of man in Easton (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Jaquan Ronell Harris surrendered Friday morning at Easton’s police station in the city’s Downtown to face attempted homicide and related charges following a stabbing on Sunday on the city’s South Side, Lt. Matthew Gerould reports. Harris was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. before District Judge Daniel Corpora and held in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled 1 p.m. Nov. 4 in Central Court in Easton, records show.
Skydiver dead after plunge near Hunterdon County airport, officials say
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
Northampton Community College student faces arson counts in dumpster fire
A student at Northampton Community College faces a felony arson count in a fire in a dumpster fire Wednesday night at the school in Bethlehem Township, court records say. Police and fire were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to NCC, 3835 Green Pond Road, for the fire in a Chrin Hauling Inc. dumpster east of the school’s residence hall.
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies
No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
Medal of Honor recipient visits Bangor for veterans housing groundbreaking (PHOTOS)
The noon church bells Saturday had quieted at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran across Broadway in Bangor, but the traffic noise continued to surround a vacant lot in the Slate Belt community. In a corner of the lot, once home to Bangor Elementary Center before it was torn down three decades ago,...
Armed man tries to stab woman then holds off police for hours before arrest, authorities say
A 62-year-old Monroe County man tried to stab a woman several times before an hours-long standoff with police Thursday night that ended with him injuring himself and being arrested, Pocono Mountain Regional police report. Mack Antonoff, of the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township, has been charged with...
Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion
When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
If you illegally pass a school bus, new cameras will catch you in Easton area, elsewhere
About twice a day, someone ignores the flashing red “stop” lights on an Easton Area School District bus and drives past them, according to a school board member. Now drivers who do this will have their license plate photographed. And they can expect a $300 fine. The Easton...
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly
Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
Republicans are interested in a theocracy. It’s not what our forefathers envisioned. | Letter
The choice is clear. The Republican Party is not for the middle and lower class. They are not for women, children, minorities, or anyone that does not espouse Christian Nationalist ideologies. Just look at the states in which the Republicans hold power. Look at the candidates in those states spreading...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Bethlehem’s proposed ethics ordinance needs to be more substantive | Letter
Who influences the mayor and city council decisions in Bethlehem? When issues come before the city, which individuals and organizations are providing resources, money and effort to influence council’s vote? Will council members disclose who contributed to them? Will members excuse themselves or recuse themselves from voting on those issues? Bethlehem’s proposed ethics ordinance needs to be more substantive... not just a “clean” document so they can say they passed an ordinance.
Westfield, N.J., residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house at 657 Boulevard
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
Fights at previous Easton home football game are prompting beefed-up security Friday, chief says
Easton’s police chief watched a young man nearly die from a gunshot wound this summer. He says he’ll do whatever he can to prevent it from happening again. Chief Carl Scalzo told a group of parents at a community forum Thursday he’s concerned about escalating youth violence in Easton, particularly armed violence.
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts Route 22 West for more than hour near MacArthur Road
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 22 West near the MacArthur Road interchange in Whitehall Township shut the highway in that direction. The wreck was reported at 6:26 a.m., according to a Lehigh County emergency dispatch supervisor. It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries, but just before 7...
Mortgage rates at 15-year high causing Lehigh Valley market to cool, Realtors say
Rising mortgage rates — topping the highest since 15 years ago — are squeezing homebuyer budgets and cooling activity in the Lehigh Valley real estate market, area agents say. Mortgage interest rates in September topped 6% for the first time since 2008, causing existing home sales nationally to...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Anglers can expect changes for 2 of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular trout streams
Two of the region’s more popular fishing streams will likely undergo changes to the way their wild trout populations are managed as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gets set to enact new regulations on sections of the Monocacy and Saucon creeks in Bethlehem. The two waters, which are both stocked trout streams, are also home to robust populations of streambred brown trout in stretches.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0