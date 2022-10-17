Why CHOP ended in bloodshed: Report blames police lies, mayoral dysfunction, and ‘intentional manipulation of protestor fear’

Read full article on original website
Sup hat
5d ago
the mayor and city council did not care because the lies disproportionately affected the communities of color so did not matter. the mayor and city council knew the threats to the communities of color and simply could care less
pual simpn
5d ago
becuase liberal ideas never ever work. just like democrat ideas never work.
Jim Scalet
5d ago
Scapegoating the police while giving the chity council a pass.
capitolhillseattle.com
Somebody is throwing bags of poop in Kshama Sawant’s yard and SPD reportedly doesn’t give a shit — UPDATE
Somebody is throwing bags of suspected human poop into City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s Central District yard. The District 3 representative is calling on Mayor Bruce Harrell to direct the Seattle Police Department to do more to investigate what Sawant is calling “a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”
q13fox.com
'King of the Econolodge:' Tacoma Police chief says 100% of crime happens in 10% of places
A staggering amount of crime in Tacoma has been committed along a half-mile stretch on South Hosmer Street. Much of the crime is centered around a string of cheap, extended stay motels between 84th and 90th streets.
Covington police chief 'shocked' to see his photo used in Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad
COVINGTON, Wash. — Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his photo with Democratic Representative Kim Schrier is being used to promote her political campaign. Easterbrook said the photo of the two of them was taken in May after Schrier visited Covington City Hall to discuss public safety....
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County may end warrant checks on jail visitors, union sounds the alarm
King County may end criminal warrant checks on jail visitors in the latest move to assuage criminal justice reform activists. But the King County Corrections Guild (KCCG) is sounding the alarm, warning this is dangerous. When visitors come to the jail, corrections officers check them for arrest warrants for criminal...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors
11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
Newly released bodycam video shows Puyallup man shot, killed by Pierce County deputy
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Newly released bodycam video shows the moment a Pierce County deputy shot and killed a Puyallup man he believed was reaching for a gun. This deadly encounter happened near Puyallup last January as 22-year-old Moses Portillo sat in the back seat of a car. The vehicle...
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
Not surprisingly, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Washington has sharply criticized longtime incumbent Democrat Patty Murray. But Tiffany Smiley has also slammed the Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks, The Seattle Times and the city of Seattle. Whether Smiley’s combative approach will work in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate in nearly 30 years remains to be seen. Smiley is hoping enough people have tired of Murray, who was first elected in 1992, to give her an edge in November. She has spent big running blistering ads blaming Murray for crime and inflation. Murray has also run a slew of negative ads against Smiley, saying the Republican’s anti-abortion stance could threaten women’s rights.
Chronicle
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510 near...
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
q13fox.com
2 shot at Federal Way apartment complex
Federal Way police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Police say the victims are expected to be okay.
Investigation into death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle continues
SEATTLE — Detectives are asking for help as they continue to investigate the death of a 16-year-old girl found dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle earlier this month. On Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was the body of Keyaleas Brewer who...
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says
LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
