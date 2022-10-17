ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ask for public help locating suspect that stabbed 91-year-old Boston civil rights activist

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
Boston police are asking for public assistance locating the suspect that stabbed a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week.

Dr. Jean McGuire was walking her dog in the city park when was attacked by an unknown assailant on October 11. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. and found McGuire suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to Monday update, police believe McGuire was walking her dog on Seaver Street when she was stabbed between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“What did he want? Dog walkers don’t carry money. We carry poop bags and ID. That’s all he’s going to get. Unless he has the urge to beat up somebody who’s defenseless,” McGuire’s sister told Boston 25.

McGuire’s sister told Boston 25 that her dog may have bitten the suspect during the encounter.

The reported stabbing happened right next to the Franklin Park Zoo, where the lantern light experience has been going on every night from 6p.m. to 10:30 pm.

McGuire was a leader in the fight for equal rights in education for Black communities in the 1960s. She was also the first Black woman to gain a seat on the Boston School Committee.

Additionally, McGuire served as the executive director of METCO for more than four decades. She is also known for advocating for Black educators, calling for the need for racial and community representation at all levels.

“It was just shocking to know that someone who was part of this community for so many decades, fighting for this community, was stabbed and hurt in the community where she works and lives and walks on a regular basis,” said METCO president Millie Arbaje-Thomas.

In 2020, McGuire was honored during a Boston Celtics game as part of the team’s “Heroes Among Us” program, which recognizes heroic achievements and outstanding citizens in the community.

McGuire grew up attending public schools in Brookline as one of the only Black students in all of her classes.

Investigators urge that anyone with information related to the incident contact detectives at 617-343-4400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

