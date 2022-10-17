Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
North Bend Police Chief and Captain mark their first year with change and progress
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Police Department has reason to celebrate today. It's been a year under new leadership, one the department says is marked by change and progress. North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough and Captain Cal Mitts have dedicated the past decades of their lives...
nbc16.com
Sewer repair work to be done on Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advises that contract work will done on Dogwood Avenue from 22nd Street to 18th Street, the work will begin on Tuesday, October 25 and will run through approximately Thursday, October 27. The city says there will be interruptions to residential sewer service...
nbc16.com
North Bend mayoral candidate takes to the city streets to meet with community members
NORTH BEND, Ore. — With North Bend's city election weeks away, a candidate for mayor is making efforts to meet community members face-to-face. North Bend mayoral candidate John Briggs, a former mayor of the city, says the concerns of the citizens should be the top priority for city leaders.
nbc16.com
Airport Heights residents concerned over airport development
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Residents of the Airport Heights neighborhood in North Bend are asking to be heard as the Coos County Airport district updates its budget at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. During a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, commissioners discussed expenses for current projects including installation of a...
Comments / 0