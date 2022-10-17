Read full article on original website
Hardware’s Satin Brass Finish Offers Antibacterial Coating
Baldwin Hardware of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. introduces an exciting new finish into Prestige’s top-selling collection, the Torrey Pines Family. The Satin Brass Finish contains Micro Ban certification, an innovative antibacterial coating allowing customers peace of mind during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are seeking ways to create a...
Huntsman Building Solutions Uses Its Own Spray Foam in Its Facility Enhancement
Huntsman Building Solutions has announced its HEATLOK XT High Yield Spray Foam was specified and installed as part of a facility enhancement to the Reliability Excellence Center (REC) located at Huntsman’s world scale polyurethane production site located in Geismar, La. Commenting on the enhancement, Mark Dearman, operations director and...
McElroy Hires UK International Business Manager
McElroy, a designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, is pleased to announce the arrival of Alex Palaiologos as the company’s new UK International Business Manager. “As McElroy’s presence in the United Kingdom continues to grow, we recognized the need to add additional personnel to support our customers” says...
Fireclay Sinks Now Come in Undermount Options
HamatUSA has expanded its popular Chelsea Fireclay Sinks Collection to include a new series of undermount kitchen sinks. With sleek lines and a seamless look, this particular style of sink is in high demand by homeowners and designers alike, who also love the easy counter clean-up made possible by its barrier-free design. HamatUSA elevates the appeal of this growing trend by offering a new undermount series crafted from the company’s own proprietary blend of fireclay material known for exceptional durability and beauty.
