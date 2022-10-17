HamatUSA has expanded its popular Chelsea Fireclay Sinks Collection to include a new series of undermount kitchen sinks. With sleek lines and a seamless look, this particular style of sink is in high demand by homeowners and designers alike, who also love the easy counter clean-up made possible by its barrier-free design. HamatUSA elevates the appeal of this growing trend by offering a new undermount series crafted from the company’s own proprietary blend of fireclay material known for exceptional durability and beauty.

