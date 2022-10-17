Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Sierra Arts Foundation to Host Nevada Day Art Sale at Pioneer Center Plaza
Sierra Arts Foundation, a Reno-based nonprofit committed to supporting artists and local art, will be hosting an art sale on October 28 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Arts Center Plaza to celebrate Nevada Day. This outdoor event is the third annual sale of its kind and will...
City of Reno hosting inaugural Pumpkin Plunge this Sunday
The City of Reno is excited to host its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Northwest Pool, which will be transformed into a floating pumpkin patch. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants will jump into the pool and retrieve it. Attendees...
Night off the Streets Warming Shelter Starts November 1
On October 22, 2022, volunteers gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Carson City to prepare for the Night off the Streets warming center that starts on November 1. This is the sixth consecutive year the organization will be providing a safe place for those without homes to sleep during the winter nights. It's available from November 1 to March 31.
Nevada State Bank Accepting Donations for Veterans Guest House
In honor of veterans throughout the Northern Nevada community, Nevada State Bank branches are accepting donations of food pantry items from now until November 10, 2022. All donations will be given to Veterans Guest House to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide accommodations for veterans receiving medical care in the Reno/Sparks area.
Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months
People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
Night Off The Streets Warming Centers
The center is held by five different churches in Carson City. This is the sixth year of the Night off the Streets warming shelter in Carson City.
Local Non-Profit Hosting 8th Annual 'Pirates, Pins and Pints' Fundraising Event
Seniors in Service, a non-profit organization that serves seniors, children and caregivers in Northern Nevada, is excited to announce our 8th Annual FUNdraising event, “Pirates, Pins and Pints.”. Dress like a pirate or other costume of your choosing, get together a six-person bowling team, and come have fun on...
Wolf Pack MidTown Homecoming Tailgate Party Friday Night
For the second year, Wolf Pack fans will have the chance to tailgate in Midtown Reno before the big homecoming game. "I feel like this community really rallies behind our own," said Rachel Gattuso with Noble Pie parlor. "We're very proud of our university, we are proud of everyone who comes to reno and becomes a Renoite, and part of that is the Wolf Pack. We want to support our alumni, we want to support our athletes and academics as well."
SilverSummit Healthplan to Host Free Halloween Community Health Fair
SilverSummit Healthplan is hosting a Halloween community health fair to encourage residents to participate in healthy habits, provide information on good health and preventative medicine and inspire residents to take an active role in their healthcare. Free to community members of all ages, the event will feature a free food,...
Community Invited to Clean-Up at Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. The Lizzy Hammond Foundation says staff is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown. Bring your maintenance tools, such as hedgers, clippers, weed eaters to help this cemetery shine in honor...
Nevadaworks Hosting Grand Re-Opening of Job Center in Reno
Nevadaworks, an organization that helps connect job seekers with jobs, is hosting a grand-reopening of their EmployNV Business and Career Hubs at the Reno Town Mall Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. That space was formerly known as the American Job Center of Nevada. The goal is to help...
Sparks Museum Research Center Opens
Neighbors are celebrating the opening of Nevada’s newest public library in Sparks. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn all about the many resources the research center has to offer with special guest speakers and light refreshments.
Public Safety Outage Watch Ends For Lake Tahoe Areas
The Public Safety Outage Management event (PSOM) at Lake Tahoe and ridgeline sections of Carson City which began at 2:13 a.m. this morning ended today at 1:30 p.m. with all affected customers being restored safely. Original Story From October 21, 2022:. Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas...
NDOT Freeway Service Patrol Offers Tips To Prepare Vehicles for Winter Driving
When weather changes, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol operators respond to an increase in disabled vehicles on the side of the freeway, often because drivers do not take proper steps to prepare vehicles. As colder weather arrives, the Freeway Service Patrol is offering tips to prepare vehicles for winter driving.
Abby's Highway 40 Now Reopen With Expansion Under New Ownership
Two local couples partner to purchase a dive bar on E 4th Street, Abby's Highway 40, and expand the back patio space to share with an Airstream Dumpling Kitchen named Dumpling Queen. Abby's Highway 40 opens today, October 21, with Dumpling Queen to follow in the coming weeks. The property...
Carson City Students Participate in Earthquake Drill with Evacuation
Students and staff members in the Carson City School District rocked and rolled in earthquake drills on Thursday, October 20. The events were part of the Great Nevada ShakeOut, an annual statewide earthquake and evacuation drill designed to teach students and educators about how to protect themselves during seismic events.
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
UNR investigating alleged student incident involving 'unrecognized' fraternity
The University of Nevada, Reno says it is aware of an alleged incident that involved prospective and current members of Tau Kappa Epsilon resulting with an enrolled University student being admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital between October 20-21, 2022. The University has been in contact with the student’s parents...
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region
After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
Search For Missing Man Out Of Dayton Continues
Deputies say Richard Shifflet left for a walk in Dayton on October 3, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
