FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
13newsnow.com
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Norfolk shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was treated for less serious injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department Tweeted. NPD said it was investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Duck...
Norfolk police investigates double shooting at Duck Pond Road
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday morning. More on this story
1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
Chesapeake Police arrest man after he barricaded himself Saturday
According to Chesapeake Police, officers have arrested a man that barricaded himself Saturday morning.
Suffolk Police investigating shooting on First Avenue
Suffolk Police said two people had to go to the hospital after a shooting Friday night. It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Brewer Avenue.
13-year-old missing Portsmouth girl found safe
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said a missing teenager has been safely located, after she was reported missing out of Portsmouth. Investigators in Portsmouth were searching for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews, who hadn't been seen since Friday around 4 p.m. On Saturday, Portsmouth Police notified the community Mathews had been found.
MISSING: Norfolk teen last seen leaving CHKD
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent, the department tweeted Saturday morning. Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters around 9:45 p.m. Friday, NPD said. She approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown...
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally beating 4-year-old when he was 14
NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia teen pleaded guilty on Friday to fatally beating a 4-year-old boy living in the same home when he was 14 years old, prosecutors said. Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, 18, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2018 death of 4-year-old Larkin Carter Carr, WAVY-TV reported. The boy died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
18-year-old arrested after stealing gun from vehicle in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. advising a subject had broken into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Meridian Obici Way and had fled into the woods with an assault rifle he took from the vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. It happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Chamberlin, just off Old Buckroe Road in the Phoebus area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Mother, daughter still hospitalized after suffering burns in Hampton fire
Shannon Perkins and her daughter were flown to the Sentara Norfolk and then Leilani was taken to CHKD, Perkins' sister Anjelle Culton tells News 3.
Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old
Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk police department is searching for 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent.In a release, officers said the teen was last seen leaving the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters on October 21, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.Taylor-Quent is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
Judge calls for another mental health evaluation for a man shot by Portsmouth police
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Norfolk police identify Man killed in Thursday night shooting
Norfolk Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in the Huntersville area Thursday night. In a tweet, police said the call came in around 6:35 p.m in the 800 block of B Avenue.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
Fire engulfs Suffolk resident's backyard
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire in the Driver area of the city Friday evening. An official with the department said it happened in the 4500 block of Driver Lane just after 4 p.m. The fire was under control in roughly 30...
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating death
Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is now 18 years old. On Friday, Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Larkin Carter Carr. The 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 while he was being watched by Bolsinger-Hartshorn.
13newsnow.com
Fire at apartment complex in Hampton, multiple people hurt
Crews confirmed that the call came in jut after 1:30 a.m. So far, 12 people have been hurt.
