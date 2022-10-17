ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

13newsnow.com

2 hurt, 1 seriously in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was treated for less serious injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department Tweeted. NPD said it was investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Duck...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13-year-old missing Portsmouth girl found safe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said a missing teenager has been safely located, after she was reported missing out of Portsmouth. Investigators in Portsmouth were searching for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews, who hadn't been seen since Friday around 4 p.m. On Saturday, Portsmouth Police notified the community Mathews had been found.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

MISSING: Norfolk teen last seen leaving CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent, the department tweeted Saturday morning. Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters around 9:45 p.m. Friday, NPD said. She approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown...
NORFOLK, VA
WHIO Dayton

Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally beating 4-year-old when he was 14

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia teen pleaded guilty on Friday to fatally beating a 4-year-old boy living in the same home when he was 14 years old, prosecutors said. Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, 18, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2018 death of 4-year-old Larkin Carter Carr, WAVY-TV reported. The boy died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. It happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Chamberlin, just off Old Buckroe Road in the Phoebus area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk police department is searching for 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent.In a release, officers said the teen was last seen leaving the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters on October 21, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.Taylor-Quent is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Fire engulfs Suffolk resident's backyard

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire in the Driver area of the city Friday evening. An official with the department said it happened in the 4500 block of Driver Lane just after 4 p.m. The fire was under control in roughly 30...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

