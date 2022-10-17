ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

716, meet your new area code: 624

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The area code 716 has become synonymous with Western New York. But such widespread popularity has a drawback: We’re running out of 716 phone numbers. The New York State Public Service Commission last week approved the creation of a new area code set to...
Free ‘Virtual Career Fair’ in Central New York

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida counties, Inc. is hosting a free virtual job fair on Wednesday, October 26th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. All businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend. Hosted by the regional...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
New York: Low Income Water Assistance Program accepting applications now

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program helps low-income households pay the cost of water and sewer services. The program can also assist with past-due water and sewer bills, according to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website. The benefit is...
NEW YORK STATE
218 New troopers graduate under new acting superintendent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–One same day that New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen officially resigned, 218 new troopers graduated from the academy with a new acting superintendent in charge. “Today is my first day as acting superintendent and what a way to kick it off then offering a commencement...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
OKLAHOMA STATE

