wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return
The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk’s Return, Bray Wyatt Faction Members, Goldberg’s Contract
Former ROH Tag Team Expected to Be Part of Wyatt 6. Bray Wyatt has taken over WWE since his return to the company back at Extreme Rules and many fans are still looking for clues regarding his stable members. According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the company is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy Set for WWE SmackDown, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is expected back on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. The WWE On BT Sport Twitter account announced that Wyatt will be back on SmackDown this week in Toledo, OH. It was previously reported that Wyatt will be a blue brand Superstar moving forward as the hope is that he will help boost the SmackDown on FOX ratings.
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
PWMania
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
Yardbarker
WWE's The Miz reveals he's dealing with a burst bursa sac
The Miz is dealing with a burst bursa sac. He was scheduled to wrestle Dexter Lumis on WWE Raw this week but ended up attacking his opponent with a chair before the bell. The match never did end up taking place. Miz appeared on an episode of the Yahoo Fantasy...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Wrestling Member Of The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is already promising plenty, with Logan Paul scheduled to appear, as well as Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line. And even though WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque can't be there tonight due to testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, fans can expect even more action. This afternoon, WWE announced via Twitter that Sheamus will be taking on a member of The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Reveals How Shawn Michaels Felt About 'The New Rockers'
Before Al Snow was everyone's favorite head-touting madman, he was a rocker. A New Rocker, to be more precise. Snow was recently a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and discussed his tenure alongside Marty Jannetty, former tag partner of original Rocker, Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, I don't think he had any issue with it," Snow recalled. "In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity."
ringsidenews.com
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge
With a slew of recent returns to WWE of former talents, there's no telling who may show back up and when. That includes Taya Valkyrie (known as Franky Monet in "NXT"), who isn't counting out being back in the WWE mix as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling...
