Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Burn Bans Extended Amid Drought

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
Several counties are extending their burn bans this week, including Wagoner, Pittsburg, and Le Flore counties.

The bans prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimneys. You can grill and weld over nonflammable surfaces.

If you violate the burn ban, you could face a fine or even time in prison.

Tulsa, OK
