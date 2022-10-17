ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McGrath: Film shows Alabama defender tipped game-winning field goal

Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal as time expired Saturday during Tennessee's dramatic victory over rival Alabama narrowly cleared the crossbar, setting off a wild celebration at Neyland Stadium. When the Vols' senior kicker reviewed the film from Saturday's game, he found out why his 40-yard kick didn't sail through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LINCOLN, NE
Everything Coach Mike Elko said following Duke's commanding victory over Miami

Duke Football broke a two game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Saturday, forcing eight turnovers by the heavily favored Miami Hurricanes en route to a 45-21 win. After building a 10 point halftime advantage the Blue Devils watched as Miami scored two quick touchdowns to open the third quarter and retake the lead. Rather than fold, Duke responded with and 18-play, 79-yard scoring drive, capped by a Nicky Dalmolin two-yard touchdown reception. The drive was highlighted by two fourth down conversions, including a 4th-and-9 attempt.
DURHAM, NC
Final Stats: Louisville defeats Pittsburgh, 24-10

Louisville's defense led the way on Saturday night, securing four turnovers including a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Kei'Trel Clark to secure a 24-10 win over visiting Pittsburgh. Louisville improves to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh drops to 4-3, 1-2. Pregame Note: UofL running back Tiyon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road loss to Baylor

KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.
WACO, TX
Why Jermaine Burton played vs. MSU and Jaheim Oatis, DJ Dale did not

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Several Alabama players were not in uniform Saturday evening. Six players that suited up last week at Tennessee were wearing street clothes as the rest of the Crimson Tide players went through warmups prior to the Mississippi State game. Those players included defensive linemen DJ Dale (who had a walking boot on his left foot) and Jaheim Oatis, inside linebackers Kendrick Blackshire (who had his right hand heavily wrapped) and Deontae Lawson, wide receiver Kendrick Law and offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
