KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.

WACO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO