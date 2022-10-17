ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Roman Holiday! Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Spotted Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez In Italy

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197y8p_0icjalUb00
Source: mega

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying a romantic Roman holiday over the weekend, cozying up with his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, while on a lunch date in the Italian capital.

On Saturday, October 15, the pair enjoyed a meal at hotspot Aroma, smooching and sipping glasses of what appeared to be white wine during their steamy trip to the Michelin-star-earning eatery.

The couple kept it casual during their afternoon, with Sanchez sporting a romantic black halter dress and a pair of white sneakers while Bezos donned a blue button-up shirt with dark jeans and white sneakers.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M63nK_0icjalUb00
Source: mega

As Bezos’ love life heats up, it seems that of his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is cooling down. Just a few weeks ago, the novelist made headlines after calling it quits with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Dan Jewett.

On Monday, September 26, the philanthropist headed to King County Superior Court in Seattle, Wash., where she filed for divorce from her spouse of roughly one year, per legal documents. Jewett allegedly did not contest the divorce.

Though it’s unclear whether the couple inked a prenup prior to their 2021 "I Do's," they did sign a contract determining how they’d divide their property in the event of a split, OK! previously reported. Scott is worth an estimated $29 billion.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mjH8_0icjalUb00
Source: mega

Prior to her romance with Jewett, the author was married to Bezos for 25 years. Tying the knot in 1993 — less than one year before Amazon’s 1994 founding — the pair called it quits in 2019, announcing that they would be separating, moving forward as “cherished friends” and co-parents to their four children.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” they said in a joint statement posted to social media that January, adding that “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Their high-profile split came as Bezos and Sanchez made headlines after reportedly getting caught having an affair while they were both married.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyd8L_0icjalUb00

Months later in April, Bezos and Scott ultimately reached a settlement — the most pricey in history — as the author walked away with a four percent stake in the e-commerce giant, which was worth $38.3 billion at the time of the agreement. Scott has since promised to donate the majority of this whopping sum to various organizations.

Comments / 13

Related
Robb Report

Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage

What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
WASHINGTON STATE
Page Six

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorcing husband Dan Jewett

Second time was not the charm. MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, on Monday after less than two years of marriage. According to documents obtained by the New York Times, Jewett did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement. The former couple — who quietly got married in March 2021 — first hinted at marital problems when the science teacher’s name suddenly disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. On the site for the Giving Pledge, where billionaires promise to give away half of their fortune before they die,...
RadarOnline

'Unhappy' Ben Affleck Moping Around After Selling His Bachelor Pad In Wake Of J Lo Marriage Issues

Ben Affleck wore his emotions on his sleeve after selling his epic bachelor pad. The newlywed didn't seem to be in the mood to celebrate after scoring nearly $30 million for his former Pacific Palisades palace. Affleck's sale comes after he ditched his beloved home to find a new one with his wife, Jennifer Lopez — however, insiders claim he's "not happy" about how his three-month marriage is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.
SANTA MONICA, CA
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast

Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
shefinds

Reese Witherspoon Leaves Us Speechless In A Lilac Dress While Promoting Her New Book In New York City

Reese Witherspoon absolutely glowed in a lavender sheath dress while discussing her new book on The View this week! The Morning Show star, 46, was photographed waving to fans while on the way to the talk show’s New York City studio. The Oscar winner donned a curve-hugging lilac-colored midi frock with long sleeves and a matching belt around her waist that helped emphasize her toned figure. She was also spotted later that day with a camel coat worn over her dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Shops With Daughter Vivienne, 14, Amid Brad Pitt Lawsuit Drama: Photos

Angelina Jolie scored some bonding time with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, on Oct. 5. The ladies hit up a grocery store for a casual outing, and were photographed by paparazzi as they exited the establishment. Vivienne led the way, pushing a shopping cart while wearing a t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Meanwhile, Angie wore a white maxi dress with a grey shawl over her shoulders. She had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and rocked slide sandals and sunglasses to complete her look.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

142K+
Followers
4K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy