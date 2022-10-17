Roman Holiday! Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Spotted Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez In Italy

Source: mega

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying a romantic Roman holiday over the weekend, cozying up with his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, while on a lunch date in the Italian capital.

On Saturday, October 15, the pair enjoyed a meal at hotspot Aroma, smooching and sipping glasses of what appeared to be white wine during their steamy trip to the Michelin-star-earning eatery.

The couple kept it casual during their afternoon, with Sanchez sporting a romantic black halter dress and a pair of white sneakers while Bezos donned a blue button-up shirt with dark jeans and white sneakers.

As Bezos’ love life heats up, it seems that of his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is cooling down. Just a few weeks ago, the novelist made headlines after calling it quits with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Dan Jewett.

On Monday, September 26, the philanthropist headed to King County Superior Court in Seattle, Wash., where she filed for divorce from her spouse of roughly one year, per legal documents. Jewett allegedly did not contest the divorce.

Though it’s unclear whether the couple inked a prenup prior to their 2021 "I Do's," they did sign a contract determining how they’d divide their property in the event of a split, OK! previously reported. Scott is worth an estimated $29 billion.

Prior to her romance with Jewett, the author was married to Bezos for 25 years. Tying the knot in 1993 — less than one year before Amazon’s 1994 founding — the pair called it quits in 2019, announcing that they would be separating, moving forward as “cherished friends” and co-parents to their four children.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” they said in a joint statement posted to social media that January, adding that “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Their high-profile split came as Bezos and Sanchez made headlines after reportedly getting caught having an affair while they were both married.

Months later in April, Bezos and Scott ultimately reached a settlement — the most pricey in history — as the author walked away with a four percent stake in the e-commerce giant, which was worth $38.3 billion at the time of the agreement. Scott has since promised to donate the majority of this whopping sum to various organizations.