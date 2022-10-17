ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 3 Recap: Growing Pains

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfgDF_0icjahxh00

Louis du Pointe de Lac has a lot of questions. Questions like “Do you ever think our kind were put on Earth for a larger purpose?”, and “Could you not use the word [vampire] in my place of business?”, and other pressing concerns for the life of any self-respecting member of the undead. By the time we rejoin him and his mentor/lover/maker Lestat de Lioncourt in the third episode of Interview with the Vampire (titled, with customary extravangance, “Is My Very Nature That of a Devil”), he’s several years into his “life” as a bloodsucker, but further than ever from reconciling with that titular nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tev15_0icjahxh00

It’s a constant source of low-level stress between him and Lestat. Louis wants to kill only evildoers; Lestat says this goes against the instinctual nature of the hunt. Accepting this, Louis opts to devour animals instead of humans; Lestat compare sthis to “a fish that doesn’t swim, a bird refusing flight.” Louis heads out into the bayou for a late-night assignation with a gay doughboy of his acquaintance before the soldier ships out for the Great War; Lestat spies on the whole affair, even though he himself has been disporting with a glamorous — and female — singer in Louis’s employ.

If anything, the story of this ep of Interview is one of shrinking horizons for Louis. His family begins to suspect that there’s something wrong with him, beyond the obvious fact that he’s in a same-sex relationship; only coming around at night doesn’t help his reputation with them, nor does the fact that he kicks the front door clean off its hinges when his mother and brother-in-law try to keep him out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HWh8_0icjahxh00

Meanwhile, his white business partners begin to squeeze him out of his lucrative pandering and gambling businesses, relying on the fact that as both a Black man and a gay man, he has essentially no recourse against them. The fact that he’s an indestructible cannibal doesn’t enter their calculations until it’s far too late, for them anyway.

More On: Interview With The Vampire

But Louis’s justified rage gets the best of him, when he butchers the alderman who’s been screwing him over and leaves his mutilated corpse hanging in the square with a “WHITES ONLY” sign dangling amid the entrails. This leads to a “race riot” — the acceptable historical phrase for “a bunch of white people went berserk and started burning a Black neighborhood down while murdering the fleeing survivors” — for which Louis cannot help but feel responsible. While Lestat hangs back, half-praising and half-razzing his protégé for the Hannibal -esque “public art piece” he made of the alderman’s body, Louis enters into the war zone and, in the episode’s closing moments, rescues a girl named Claudia. Fans of the original Interview with the Vampire will recognize that name, alright.

The Daniel Molloy material in this episode is kept to a minimum. The interviewer first challenges Louis’s contention that, in the midst of an argument with the early jazz maestro Jelly Roll Morton, the Vampire Lestat actually wrote the classic “Wolverine Blues.” Molloy expands his critique to question Louis’s entire characterization of Lestat during their first interview nearly fifty years ago, in which the younger vampire claimed that his mentor was, basically, old and washed.

Louis counters this by quoting a passage from Molloy’s own memoir, in which several details from a key event in his life are denied by the writer’s own loved ones, calling into question the very notion of memoir itself. Vampires may be immortal, but they’re not immune from the same tricks of memory and attempts at rewriting the past depending on the needs of the moment, Louis appears to argue. (Of course, he does telepathically light Molloy’s old tapes on fire at the same time that Molloy trashes the digital copies, so who knows exactly who or what he’s protecting.)

The best way I can sum up Interview with the Vampire so far is that, like House of the Dragon and Andor , it’s what I once imagined nerd cultural hegemony might be like: smart, sharp, horny, campy, and at least a little bit unpleasant and disgusting — everything you might have wanted before mighty corporate machines figured out how to produce the stuff like they produce breakfast cereal.

Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid remain absolutely terrific as Louis and Lestat, the former rough around the edges but morally sensitive, the latter aesthetically refined but a brute at heart, using that refinement to justify that brutality. Showrunner/writer Rolin Jones and co-writer Hannah Moscovitch astutely utilize the tumult of the Jim Crow South, particularly its New Orleans variant, and the onslaught of World War I to paint a picture of a world in dangerous flux, where characters like Louis need to kill or be killed to survive. The sardonic commentary provided by Eric Bogosian’s Molloy is a perhaps necessary counterpoint to the modern-day Louis’s flowery monologuing about his life with Lestat; despite their shared intellectual affectations they seem as temperamentally different as two beings could be, even before you factor in their different races, different time periods, and, of course, different species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3robq1_0icjahxh00

Interview is already crackerjack genre television. And with the pending introduction of Claudia, the third point in a Lestat-Louis triangle in the making, my guess is things will only get more engaging, more interesting, more decadent, more violent, more darkly delightful. Bring it on.

Sean T. Collins ( @theseantcollins ) writes about TV for Rolling Stone , Vulture , The New York Times , and anyplace that will have him , really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Lays on Floor While George Clooney Plays Her Therapist in Hilarious ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview

Some go to licensed therapists, while others use their friends as therapists. And if you’re Drew Barrymore and your friend is George Clooney, why not do the latter? After teasing clips from the actor’s episode-long appearance all week, today’s airing of The Drew Barrymore Show did not disappoint as the Ticket to Paradise star hilariously role-played as Barrymore’s therapist once she made some revelations about her romantic life.
Decider.com

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Exclusive: Claudia Chooses Her Coffin

Now that Claudia (Bailey Bass) has arrived on Interview With The Vampire, its time to get down to business and choose a coffin for the newly-minted member of the blood-sucking undead. And that’s exactly what happens in this disturbingly hilarious exclusive scene from this week’s episode, “The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood With All A Child’s Demanding”.
Decider.com

‘Andor’ Episode 7 Recap: Sympathy for the Devil

One of the many things that fascinate me about Andor is the way it makes you feel empathy, even admiration, for the employees of the Empire. Part of the explanation for this phenomenon is the simple fact that it’s simply a better written work of filmmaking than the vast majority of Star Wars material; of course the Imperials and their lackeys are going to feel more fully human, because everyone does. But even as the show chronicles the touch-and-go, knife’s-edge early days of the Rebellion, it paints portraits of Imperials you wouldn’t mind having a conversation with — if it weren’t for, y’know, the fascism. But still!
Decider.com

‘American Horror Story: NYC’: 5 Things You Missed in Episodes 1 and 2

After 11 seasons on the air, it feels a bit ridiculous to claim that American Horror Story has produced a season like no other. Yet, based on the first two episodes of NYC, that’s exactly what it’s done. Sure, the American Horror Story tentpoles are there… There’s a leather-clad serial killer on the loose and enough shirtless scenes to make you reconsider watching this one in public. But this time around, the tone is entirely different. We’re going into the sex-and-drug-fueled gay party scene of the 1980s, and this time around we’re seeing it through the eyes of a dogged reporter and his in-the-closet cop boyfriend.
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Chloë Grace Moretz Will Thrill You in ‘The Peripheral’

While the lead up to Halloween is definitely full of many seasonal haunts and horrors, the scariest thing of all is how quickly this month is flying by. Luckily, we’re here to help you press pause, sit back, and relax with a brand new Woman Crush Wednesday where we celebrate the amazing actresses who are making major impacts on the best new titles streaming now.
Decider.com

“Deeply Embarrassing” Tampongate Scandal to Be Included in ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The Crown Season 5 has succeeded in getting under the skin of the royal family and their devotees, more so than the previous seasons. Even acclaimed stage and screen actor Judi Dench (known friend of Camilla) has branded the Netflix series as “cruelly unjust.” This outcry is enough to pique anybody’s interest, especially following the big reveal that the show will tackle the infamous Tampongate.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Notre-Dame’ On Netflix, A French Drama Built Around The 2019 Fire That Devastated The Famed Cathedral

On April 15, 2019, the roof of the famed Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris caught fire. It eventually destroyed the roof and collapsed the cathedral’s spire. But the Paris Fire Brigade had to fight the fire differently than they usually do, in an effort to preserve what they could on the centuries-old structure. A new Netflix drama is built around that fire, with a number of stories revolving around the complex blaze.
Decider.com

Remorseless James Corden Begrudgingly Admits He’ll “Have to” Talk About Balthazar Ban on ‘Late Late Show’: “I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong, On Any Level”

James Corden is getting ready to share his side of the Balthazar ban heard round the internet. The comedian, who was blasted by restaurateur Keith McNally for his rude behavior at the SoHo hotspot in a biting social media post earlier this week, said he plans to address the allegations on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show.
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ on Hallmark, Where a Couple Rekindles Their Romance in Alpaca-ville

We Wish You a Married Christmas helps kick off Hallmark’s first weekend of holiday cheer. Perennial Hallmark stars Kristoffer Polaha and Marisol Nichols star as a couple on the rocks who hope that the holidays can bring them back together. The first weekend of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas celebration sees the launch of four brand new holiday films. The question is, does We Wish You a Married Christmas stand out from the pack?
VERMONT STATE
Decider.com

New Movies and Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ on Paramount+ and More

From sketch comedy to historical drama, this weekend’s new releases are full of stars and the return of fan favorite shows. To find out what new shows and movies are worth your time, we here at Decider will help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Raymond and Ray, Inside Amy Schumer (Season 5), Barbarians (Season 2) + More This week, Amy Schumer goes back to her roots this week with the release of a brand-new season of her beloved sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer. Premiering on Paramount+,...
Decider.com

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Father Might Sue Netflix For “Glamorizing” Son’s Murders

Jeffrey Dahmer’s 86-year-old father, Lionel Dahmer, is considering suing Netflix over two of its hit shows about his infamous son, according to a report. According to his caretaker, Dahmer Sr. says he was never contacted regarding Netflix’s popular series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in September. He is also peeved that Netflix never asked his permission to use tape recordings from his son’s legal team for its other Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which was released earlier this month. Both series have sparked a renewed fascination with Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer...
OHIO STATE
Decider.com

‘The Peripheral’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘The Peripheral’ Will There Be on Amazon Prime Video?

The Peripheral is a sci-fi show unlike any you’ve ever seen before. Based on William Gibson’s book of the same name, The Peripheral is set in two very distinct futures, one further along the timeline than the other. In the near future, Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Flynne Fisher, a down on her luck woman trying to make ends meet for her sick mother. Her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) makes money gaming for a living, but his considerable talent is nothing compared to Flynne’s. When an offer comes along paying big money, the Fishers have to say yes. This incredibly realistic simulation ends up being way more than they bargained for, and the simulation ends up being more real than the Fishers ever imagined.
Decider.com

When Will ‘Raymond and Ray’ Be Streaming? Where to Watch the Ethan Hawke Movie

Get ready for Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor to confront their daddy issues in Raymond and Ray, a new drama coming to Apple TV+ this weekend. Written and directed by Rodrigo García, the film stars Hawke and McGregor as two half brothers who, yes, are both named Raymond. Neither man had a good relationship with their shared father growing up, who was an abusive man. But when Raymond arrives at Ray’s doorstep with the news that their father is dead, Ray agrees to accompany Raymond to the funeral.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 On Paramount+, What A Difference Six Years Makes For This Approach To Feminist Sketch Comedy

Six years ago, Amy Schumer said there’d be a fifth season of her sketch comedy series on Comedy Central. And now, season five of Inside Amy Schumer has arrived, just not on Comedy Central, as her corporate overlords at Paramount have decided to revive whatever popular old IP they could and stream it instead on Paramount+. So, worth the wait?
COLORADO STATE
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Mole’ Finale Be On Netflix?

The Mole‘s revival season has been a surprise hit for Netflix — and it’s currently racing towards its inevitable conclusion. One player will be named the winner and another will be revealed as the Mole, the secret saboteur who’s been causing all sorts of trouble all season long. And then the rest of the finalists will walk away with no money but a lot of memories and new Instagram followers. Now the question is, when will you be able to binge all of The Mole Season 1? And more importantly, when will the final two episodes of The Mole drop on...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘T.J. Miller: Dear Jonah’ On YouTube, Where The Canceled Comedian Allows His Remaining Fans To Sidetrack Him

It has been more than five years since comedian and actor T.J. Miller said goodbye to HBO, or HBO said goodbye to him as a character on Silicon Valley. His reputation has taken hits, mostly deserved. Where does Miller go from here? YouTube, obviously.  T.J. MILLER: DEAR JONAH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: When I last reviewed Miller for Decider, in June 2017 when he released Meticulously Ridiculous on HBO, even he noted at the time: “I’m a handful. I’m a bit of a handful.” That was an understatement. Fast-forward to October 2020. As you may have heard, Miller went on Adam...
Decider.com

Decider.com

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy