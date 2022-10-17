Florida Disaster Fund Tops $45 Million

More than $45 million in donations to aid recovery after Hurricane Ian have piled up in the Florida Disaster Fund, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Monday.

The fund is administered by Volunteer Florida and was activated after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Monday visit to a North Port elementary school that state officials are looking at ways to use part of the money to help educators.

The governor said he has asked the state Department of Education to talk with school districts in affected areas about how the funds could help.

“We’re going to be working on that and hopefully be able to roll something out very soon, with those awards from the fund, to help charitable groups that are going to be focused on folks who are involved in education,” DeSantis said.

