North Platte, NE

Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Natilee Mintle is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October. Mintle is from North Platte. She graduated from Maxwell Public Schools in 2021 and is currently studying entrepreneurship at NPCC. She selected NPCC after receiving a President’s Scholarship and has since fallen in love with...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NPPD donates $15,000 toward scholarships at Mid-Plains

Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy receives two checks totaling $15,000 from Bill Hoyt, member of the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, during a MPCC Board of Governors meeting in McCook Wednesday night. The funds were raised during the annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament in Columbus...
MCCOOK, NE
Knights drop game to Raiders

North Platte Community College Volleyball dropped a match against the top ranked team in the region Wednesday night in Columbus. The Knights took on the Central Community College Raiders and fell in three sets: 16-25, 22-25 and 13-25. Vanessa Wood had eight kills in the game, and Karley Spillane was...
COLUMBUS, NE
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

