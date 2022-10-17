Read full article on original website
NPCC's Jazzy Knights perform at Espresso Shop
The Jazzy Knights perform outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan in downtown North Platte on Thursday afternoon in a free and open concert. The Jazzy Knights serve as North Platte Community College’s jazz band, directed by Jennifer Winder.
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Natilee Mintle is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October. Mintle is from North Platte. She graduated from Maxwell Public Schools in 2021 and is currently studying entrepreneurship at NPCC. She selected NPCC after receiving a President’s Scholarship and has since fallen in love with...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
NPPD donates $15,000 toward scholarships at Mid-Plains
Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy receives two checks totaling $15,000 from Bill Hoyt, member of the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, during a MPCC Board of Governors meeting in McCook Wednesday night. The funds were raised during the annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament in Columbus...
Knights drop game to Raiders
North Platte Community College Volleyball dropped a match against the top ranked team in the region Wednesday night in Columbus. The Knights took on the Central Community College Raiders and fell in three sets: 16-25, 22-25 and 13-25. Vanessa Wood had eight kills in the game, and Karley Spillane was...
Applications being accepted for North Platte Santa Cop program
Santa Cop 2022 is just around the corner and we are excited to again partner with the Salvation Army! Please contact the Salvation Army to schedule your appointment to apply. Sign up details below. The Salvation Army & Santa Cop. Christmas Assistance Program. North Platte, NE. If you have recently...
Keith County businesses 100% compliant in recent alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-During the evening hours of Friday, October 14, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Keith County. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
North Platte Police K9 sniffs out 13 grams of meth during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on felony drug allegations after a K9 sniffed out a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Police said on Oct. 19, at around 2:55 p.m., officers were monitoring traffic near Front St. and North Jefferson Ave. when they observed a vehicle with no license plates.
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
