New Jersey man accused of burglarizing home, storage unit in Malta

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a New Jersey man, accused of 2 counts of burglary. Robert E Brown III, 43, is accused of breaking into a home back in April 2021. He's also accused of breaking into the storage unit of the homeowner back in June of 2021.
Firearms stolen from a gun store in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break in at a gun store in Kingsbury. According to investigators, firearms were stolen from Calamity Jane’s, located on Dix Avenue. Police have been on scene all Friday morning as part of the investigation. The...
