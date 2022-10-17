Read full article on original website
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco
A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
This Hidden Gem In San Francisco Is Perfect For Spotting Fall Foliage & You Can Visit For Free
Autumn is in full swing, and the Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco, CA is an excellent destination to spot fall foliage. Located in the iconic Golden Gate Park, visitors can take a stroll to take in the sights and sounds of the season, and if you know when to go, the experience can be completely free of charge.
daytrippen.com
15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas
Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
This $6 Meal Is One Of The Best In San Francisco According To A Professional Foodie
From cheap eats to affordable housing in the Bay Area, lots of California residents know how to sniff out a great deal. A good example is this hidden gem in San Francisco that serves a delicious meal for the low cost of only $6, according to a professional foodie. Tim...
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
This Hotel Is Bringing Some Miami Cool to San Francisco
Just as there are car fanatics, aviation junkies, and wine snobs, there are people who are just downright obsessed with hotels. They will not refrain from forking over the extra hundred or two if it means staying at a beloved property or someplace people are buzzing about. They usually have their favorite group, an extensive list on the overrated, and a couple of concierges or maitre-d’s they are convinced truly love them. There are cities, they’re quick to tell you, that have great hotels, and those that don’t.One city they’re often quick to knock is San Francisco, which has a...
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
The causes of homelessness go way beyond the city limits of San Francisco
Whether you think of homelessness as contributing to fear and crime in The City, driving away businesses and tourists and making life more difficult for everybody, or as a humanitarian crisis in which thousands of people in San Francisco struggle to find a safe and warm place to sleep at night — or whether you support draconian “round ‘em up and ship ‘em away” measures or more compassionate efforts to make housing and treatment for mental illness and substance abuse more accessible — we are never going to resolve this crisis unless we see it in a broader context. ...
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area heading to auction
An extremely old, rare and valuable map of California is going up for sale next week.
sftravel.com
Free Outdoor Performances in San Francisco You Can't Miss
Year-round, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area provide residents and tourists alike with temperate weather, which means that it's almost always comfortable to do things outside! Just be sure to bring layers so you can stay comfortable all day and night. Not only is San Francisco blessed with delightful...
northbaybiz.com
Twenty Years of Dining, Willi-Style
Willi’s Wine Bar recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the fire that destroyed its original location, which was lost in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. The beloved roadhouse was the first of Mark and Terri Stark’s seven, highly-awarded restaurants in Sonoma County. The James Beard Award-nominated husband-wife restaurateurs recognized the milestone by inviting guests to share their favorite memories and photos of Willi’s Wine Bar over the years via the restaurant’s social media platform in August. A drawing was held to select 20 submitters (and their guests) to join a friends and family anniversary party held at the restaurant.
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
‘City of chaos’: Retail CEO blasts San Francisco in social media post
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The founder and CEO of a retail chain that recently closed a location in San Francisco took to LinkedIn to blast the city, saying it had “descended into a city of chaos.” Davis Smith, founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, an outdoorsy lifestyle brand popular with tech workers, announced that the store’s […]
Is a public restroom really going to cost San Francisco $1.7 million?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents of Noe Valley are getting a new public restroom, and it could end up costing the city a pretty penny. On Wednesday the SF Chronicle reported that a new public toilet in the upscale San Francisco neighborhood would cost the city a whopping $1.7 million dollars. But according to San […]
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce San Francisco show
The co-headlining show is one of three in Northern California.
Mayor London Breed frustrated by tech's slow return to San Francisco
Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the pandemic.
