Kenyona 'Sunny' Matthews: What does marriage mean today?
“We did it,” I texted my fiancé. We had paid for the venue. It was all getting real. After being together for 13 years, being engaged for eight years and starting a family, we are finally getting married. We are picking out vendors, preparing a guest list and thinking of ways to...
Collider
'Jesus Revolution' Trailer Shows a Dying Church Revived By a Hippie Congregation
From the creators of 2018's I Can Only Imagine comes Jesus Revolution, a story of breaking down preconceived notions and opening hearts, minds, and doors during a time of a national and generational divide. Lionsgate has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming film based on true events ahead of its wide release only in theaters on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents
A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
Black Adam review – the Rock’s in a hard place in superhero dud
Cheaper, trashier, perhaps even dumber films have been saved by the presence of Dwayne Johnson. So why is DC’s latest so doggedly immune to the redemptive power of the Rock? The key is in the secret ingredient: the priceless element that bestows unimaginable power on its owner. In this story, with its cobbled-together, disingenuously generic Middle Eastern backdrop, it’s allegedly a rare stone called Eternium. But in fact this is a red herring. The most valuable element, the one that unlocks Johnson’s considerable appeal, is rather more prosaic: humour. Give the man a couple of jokes and he works magic. Starve him of gags – as this loud, baffling screenplay does – and what’s left is stony-faced, gravel-voiced posturing.
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Collider
What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
‘The actual critique is being lost’: the truth about Jihad Rehab, the year’s most controversial documentary
The film, which follows former Guantánamo detainees in a rehabilitation program, sparked concerns over consent and ethics. Then came the backlash
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
Op-Ed: To save the Earth, think like a 'blue water' sailor
On the ocean in a small boat, you can't escape the limits of the resources that keep you alive — water, food, power.
Summoning the spirit of Satchmo a bad idea
We are in the middle of the scary season and I’m not a big fan. Growing up, I rarely attended haunted houses because I simply don’t like snarling creatures and bloody clowns jumping out at me. Call me boring. But I will admit to being a little leery...
After 'America's Got Talent' run, singer Aubrey Burchell settles into life after the limelight
After spending the summer performing under Hollywood’s bright lights, Aubrey Burchell quietly finds herself back in the fluorescent glow of the North Huntingdon Target store. The 2019 Norwin High School graduate who wowed national NBC audiences on “America’s Got Talent” and prompted Simon Cowell to crow, “We are just...
Collider
'Andor': Cassian and Maarva's Last Conversation Reveals What You Always Expected
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.With the mixed results of the heist behind us, we join Andor, Episode 7, entitled, "Announcement" as the fallout of the rebel incursion is now everywhere. Cassian (Diego Luna), after unceremoniously killing Skeen (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), has taken his cut and clandestinely returned to Ferrix to reunite with his adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). And though she is relieved to see him after he previously left under heavy Imperial duress with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), she is quick to impress upon him that it is far too dangerous for him to be there. Cassian is also caught off guard after he tells her that he has come into a windfall and plans to take her off-world and start over somewhere new, and she is hesitant to go with him and leave Ferrix.
Collider
How Black Adam Learned English So Fast Explained by Producers
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam takes us five thousand years into the past of the DC Extended Universe to explain how Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) stole his power from the Council of Wizards. Teth-Adam was not the Champion chosen by the Wizards and got his powers passed on to him by his son, Hurut (Jalon Christian). Consumed by his rage after the death of his son and incapable of controlling his powers, Teth-Adam almost destroys Kahndaq, which leads the Council of Wizards to imprison him until he is freed in the present. However, just a few moments after leaving his prison, Teth-Adam is already capable of speaking and understanding English. We doubt he spent five thousand years studying languages in his cell, so how did Black Adam learn English so fast? There’s a perfectly good explanation for this.
Collider
How 'Andor' and 'Rogue One' Challenge Star Wars’ Love of the Chosen One
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Star Wars loves the Jedi. And it makes sense why space wizards from ancient orders of good and evil who fight with laser swords are a super cool concept. Over the past half-century we’ve gotten countless tales of the Sith and the Jedi, the Skywalkers and the Palpatines, and with it the story of the Empire and the Rebellion. But in these stories we’ve mostly seen the war between the Empire and the Rebellion through the eyes of starry-eyed orphans turned disillusioned warriors. All three Star Wars trilogies follow the stories of special Jedi fulfilling their destiny, solidifying all these battles as something waged by the masses but won by specific people ordained by fate.
Collider
From 'Andor' to 'The Rings of Power,' Why Prequels Are Perfect for TV
Remember when "prequel" was a bad word? Something that would make you groan over how obvious it is that the concept is a cash grab. Something about going backwards can make the product feel more soulless than if they had just made a sequel to move the story forward, even if that forward momentum just led to more of the same. Especially in the world of films, prequels were almost always looked down upon. This is largely due to the initial response to both the Star Wars prequels and The Hobbit movies, both of which were highly anticipated and ultimately ended up disappointing fans and critics. For years prequels were left for straight-to-video bargain bins, like The Scorpion King sequels or any number of Disney prequels. Sometimes a good one would sneak in, but the glut of them gave them a pretty bad reputation. The '90s all the way up until the 2010s were not kind to the concept. That is until the era of peak TV.
Collider
The Most Faithful 'Dracula' Adaptation is an Obscure Made For TV BBC Movie
So many Draculas, too little accuracy. Despite Bram Stoker's novel creating the most adapted book-to-screen character of all time, few of those translations show fidelity to the book. Some were limited by budget and streamlined the material (Tod Browning's Dracula, 1931) while others applied a different vision over its bones (Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992). Those films and more are excellent in their own right, and elements of any written drama often require change to suit the differing needs and strengths of a visual medium. Having said that, some of the most compelling and surprising moments in Dracula the book wound up on cutting room floors or were altered entirely. "Did you know the book did this instead?" could make a good party game.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Spectacular Spider-Man'
In 2009 the popular animated show, The Spectacular Spider-Man was unfortunately canceled when Disney's acquisition of Marvel led to Sony giving up the animation rights to Spider-Man. The show ran for two seasons and ended on a cliffhanger, but both were successes among audiences and critics. The cast of the show would stick around in the Spider-Man universe for some time, with Peter Parker voice actor Josh Keaton going on to play Electro in Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game, and Harry Osborn voice actor James Arnold Taylor voicing Spider-Man in the 2013 game Lego Marvel Superheroes. Both voice actors also played roles in other Marvel projects too, such as in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games.
Collider
How to Watch 'Wendell and Wild'
When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.
