Bernalillo County approves funding to help businesses retain employees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission has signed off on using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Funding to help businesses retain workers. Qualifying employees are eligible for up to $3,000, and qualifying businesses up to $50,000.
Self-employed individuals are also eligible. The program is expected to begin accepting applications by the end of the year. The commission also approved an additional $1 million in ARPA funding for water and sewer projects.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 1