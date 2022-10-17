ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Man Pulls Down Pants, Shows Genitals To Girl At Learning Center: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Shuai Shen Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 54-year-old Princeton man was arrested for exposing his genitals to a girl at a learning center in Somerset County, authorities said.

The girl told police she was walking by a man later identified as Shuai Shen, of Princeton, when he pulled his pants down and exposed himself to her on Saturday, Oct. 1 at an undisclosed educational facility in Montgomery Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Shen was identified as a possible suspect after detectives interviewed the victim, McDonald's office said.

Exactly a week later, while conducting a surveillance detail at the educational facility, Montgomery Township police officer saw Shen enter the building wearing clothes similar to the ones he wore the day of the alleged incident, police said.

Shen was observed entering the facility and then exiting a few minutes later. At this point, Montgomery Police officers approached Shen, placed him in custody without incident and took him to the Montgomery Police Department.

Shen was subsequently charged with lewdness, endangering the welfare of a child, and lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

