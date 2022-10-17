Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title
The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
atozsports.com
Alabama fan takes a shot at Tennessee on social media and immediately suffers the consequences
Alabama fans still aren’t handling their loss to the Tennessee Vols this past weekend very well. And as a result, one Bama fan is looking for a new job this week. A Crimson Tide fan engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter over Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s actions following the Vols’ win on Saturday night.
5-star Alabama commit Caleb Downs reflects on Tennessee loss, talks key names he's recruiting for the Tide
Top-ranked safety Caleb Downs shares his thoughts on Alabama's loss to Tennessee, what's keeping him solid with the Tide, who he's recruiting for the program, and much more.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Updated Heisman Trophy race odds, performances after Week 7
Winning a Heisman Trophy puts an athlete in a very, very exclusive club. It also punches your ticket to the “Heisman House” commercials, so there’s that too. Ohio State has a long history of Heisman trophies, tied for the most of any program with Notre Dame and Oklahoma (seven). Sorry USC, Reggie Bush took the Trojans’ total down to six after he was stripped of his.
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
Lane Kiffin is currently thriving at Ole Miss, but Paul Finebaum believes the talented coach could leave for Auburn. Many insiders expect Auburn to fire Bryan Harsin once this season is over. He has a 9-11 record since joining the program in 2021. Kiffin has not commented on his future...
Everyone, Not Just Alabama, Should Be Upset About Non-Targeting Call: All Things CW
When a 21-year-old quarterback gets drilled in the head by a 320-pound defensive lineman and there's no penalty, something's seriously wrong.
SEC Football: The Aubies might stumble into a good decision
Auburn University must have some classes in critical thinking and strategic thinking. Assuming it does, no SEC football program needs to enroll in such classes as much as Auburn. Having written (and read) so much about Auburn’s dysfunctions, a long list will not be repeated here. I will say, the...
College football Week 8 picks, predictions against the spread
Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 8 picks, predictions against the spreadLines courtesy of SI Sportsbook Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State (-29.5). Payback time for the Buckeyes, who lost a ...
Ohio State brings in big names for first Big Noon Kickoff; confirmed visitor list
COLUMBUS — It’s been four weeks since Ohio State last hosted recruits in Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes’ last home game was Oct. 1 when they defeated Rutgers, and then they traveled to Michigan State followed by an off week. Now with the off week behind it, No....
College football TV schedule for Week 8: The games you should be watching
We're more than half way through the 2022 college football schedule and as we enter the Week 8 slate of games on Saturday, we'll see some important division and conference races heat up this weekend. Several top 25 ranked teams are idle, but we still have a half dozen head-to-head matchups between ...
Georgia Opens as the Favorite Over Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened up as a 15.5-point favorite over the Florida Gators.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide rests before LSU battle in Week 10
Alabama football schedule: Week 9 bye Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are on a bye this week after
Predicting the outcome of every Week 8 Pac-12 game
Pac-12 Championship spots and even College Football Playoff spots are on the line this week
Around the Big 12 - Week 8 Score Predictions
Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
atozsports.com
Look: Alabama teammates in NFL wear Vols gear during interview with reporters
A lot of former Alabama players are having to make good on their bets after the Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide this past weekend. We’ve already seen Boston Celtics guard JD Davison have to wear Vols gear after losing a bet to former Tennessee forward Grant Williams.
One SEC Fan Base Got a Lot More Optimistic With Alabama Loss, and It's Not Tennessee
One team still on Alabama's schedule is suddenly a lot more confident that it can beat the Crimson Tide and reach the SEC Championship Game.
Big Noon Kickoff crew makes College Football Playoff predictions
The college football season is about halfway over but all eyes are on the College Football Playoff for programs like Ohio State. And when it comes to projecting and predicting the four teams that will get into the party, everyone has an opinion (hey, we do too). But if you...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 1