Santa Maria, CA

syvnews.com

Lompoc Rotary inducts three generations of family to club

The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club. Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos

Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
syvnews.com

Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year

Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
BUELLTON, CA
syvnews.com

Solvang's Measure U seeks 1 cent tax increase to help support city maintenance

Solvang city leaders are asking voters to approve Measure U, a one-cent increase to the sales and use tax to help support maintenance of city programs and services as well as road repairs, flammable brush removal, 9-1-1 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols and recreational programs. “The good news is this...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc police arrest a second suspect in murder of Maurilio Delacruz

A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
LOMPOC, CA

