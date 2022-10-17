Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Fragrant flowers to jurors, Stand Down organizers and county supervisors
Bouquets of roses to each of the jurors who endured weeks of testimony including often gruesome details in the trials of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores which came to a close Tuesday. Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in May 1996. His...
syvnews.com
Lompoc Rotary inducts three generations of family to club
The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club. Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather...
syvnews.com
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
syvnews.com
Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos
Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
syvnews.com
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year
Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
syvnews.com
Dramatic cooling trend, strong winds headed our way | Central Coast Weather Report
The Santa Maria Airport reached 93 degrees on Wednesday and 86 degrees on Thursday. The daily record high at the Santa Maria Airport on Oct. 19 is 99 degrees, set in 1964, and 96 degrees on Oct. 20. This week, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop as...
syvnews.com
Solvang's Measure U seeks 1 cent tax increase to help support city maintenance
Solvang city leaders are asking voters to approve Measure U, a one-cent increase to the sales and use tax to help support maintenance of city programs and services as well as road repairs, flammable brush removal, 9-1-1 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols and recreational programs. “The good news is this...
syvnews.com
Urging vote for new Santa Maria Airport District directors | Guest Commentary
The usual races for Santa Maria Public Airport board of directors are down-ballot races which garner little public attention or concern. The current races for directors which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are quite different. Local voters will be able to make their two most consequential choices in decades.
syvnews.com
One inmate dies, two recover from overdoses in Northern Branch Jail this week
One inmate died but two were resuscitated after apparently overdosing on fentanyl this week in separate incidents at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The dead inmate was identified as Santa Maria resident Edgar Mescua Estrada, 37, also known as...
syvnews.com
Lompoc police arrest a second suspect in murder of Maurilio Delacruz
A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
syvnews.com
County urged by public to stop cooperating with immigration enforcement
Public speakers during Tuesday’s TRUTH Act Forum urged the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office to stop communicating and cooperating with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Supervisors said they supported much of what public speakers said, but they believe the Sheriff’s Office is...
Comments / 1