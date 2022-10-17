ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks: Julius Randle remains upbeat despite OT loss to Grizzlies

Julius Randle’s rejuvenated play was one of the few bright spots for the New York Knicks in their tough 115-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener. Randle picked up from where he left off in the preseason. The bull-strong forward did not force any action. Instead, he let the game come to him. He was highly efficient, leading the Knicks with 24 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the floor.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone blames weather for coming up short in Game 2

The New York Yankees aren’t going to win any playoff games against the Houston Astros if they can’t hit the baseball effectively. The Bombers scored just two runs in Game 2 of the ALCS compared to Houston’s three, courtesy of an Alex Bregman three-run homer off Luis Severino in the bottom of the third inning. Aside from that one poor pitch, Severino was electric in his second start of the postseason.
