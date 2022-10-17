Read full article on original website
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin restores rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the restoration of civil rights for hundreds of Virginians. The decision ensures approved individuals the ability to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election ahead of Monday’s registration deadline. “Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
WSLS
Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count
RENO, Nev. – A rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, but it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying and must make other changes to its plans. The ruling came in response to an emergency...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia. This affects residents in Tazewell County. Voters with a P.O. Box might have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information. A statement from Susan Beals, the Virginia Commissioner of Election addressed how the department plans […]
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,166 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 7,265 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,108,967 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,038 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 994 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
NBC 29 News
Report: Black people disproportionately arrested in Virginia for marijuana-related offenses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police in Virginia are more likely to arrest Black people than white people for marijuana-related offenses, according to the Washington Post. JM Pedini with Virginia NORML says the legalization of marijuana has significantly reduced arrests, but policy change does not alter police practices. “Legalization as a...
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood
Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
‘Who was manning the cameras?’: Virginia mother seeks answers after son’s death in solitary
The body of Anwar Phillips was discovered on January 4, 2022 in his solitary cell at Virginia's notorious Red Onion State Prison. Another prisoner has been charged in his death -- but Phillips' mother says she wants answers the Virginia Department of Corrections won't give her.
Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info
Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people's names, including social security cards and driver's licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim's names.
Augusta Free Press
Virginians: Watch your windows to catch glimpse of migrating golden eagle, snowy owl
Each fall, millions of birds pass through the Commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds and more. “Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia
Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
West Virginia police looking for teen who escaped police custody on the way to jail
UPDATE: 7News has found the name of the escapee who was arrested yesterday after he escaped from police custody. The arrested is Asael Jiminez-Garcia West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a teenager who escaped police custody on his way to the Northern Regional Jail. Police say Joaquin Luna-Hernandez, 18, escaped police custody around […]
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 13 days to claim rebate worth up to $500
Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Virginia have until next month to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Tax Commission. The state says nearly 3.2 million taxpayers are eligible for the tax rebates.
Freeze watch in effect for counties across Central Virginia
The freeze watch will be in effect from late Tuesday night, Oct. 18, until Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, and it is expected that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees could be possible.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
WSLS
Enjoy the weekend! Sunshine keeps us comfortable into next week
ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend’s weather is shaping up very nicely. The cold air from the first part of the week is behind us, and warmer temperatures stick around for quite a while. High pressure is keeping us nice and sunny. It also brings in air from our...
