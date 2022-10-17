ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
WSLS

Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count

RENO, Nev. – A rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, but it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying and must make other changes to its plans. The ruling came in response to an emergency...
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia. This affects residents in Tazewell County. Voters with a P.O. Box might have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information. A statement from Susan Beals, the Virginia Commissioner of Election addressed how the department plans […]
DC News Now

Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
Henrico Citizen

VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood

Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
Augusta Free Press

Virginians: Watch your windows to catch glimpse of migrating golden eagle, snowy owl

Each fall, millions of birds pass through the Commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds and more. “Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.
Cheryl E Preston

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 13 days to claim rebate worth up to $500

Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Virginia have until next month to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Tax Commission. The state says nearly 3.2 million taxpayers are eligible for the tax rebates.
