Cape Coral, FL

Stranded boats becoming road side attractions following Hurricane Ian

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Boats are scattered like parts of a game board in Cape Coral. The surge from Ian sent millions of dollars down the drain.

One boat’s sat in the median on Lucerne Parkway since the storm passed, and neighbors are ready to see it go. However, FWC reports it is up to each individual owner to get their boat removed within 45 days of the storm leaving the state.

“It’s still there. We don’t know who it belongs to,” John Riccio said about the boat on Lucerne.

He said he would be able to afford a hotel room if he had a nickel for every person that stopped to take a picture with the now landmark.

“I’ve had people stop and ask me if it’s mine. Can they have it? I said it’s not mine, but you can have it,” Riccio laughed.

Down the road, David Arenz had both his boats washed ashore. Fortunately, his are within close proximity to his house, so he didn’t need to travel far to find them.

“I’ve had this boat for two years, yeah, I know. It’s my pride and joy, so I spent a lot of time researching and looking for the right boat to go offshore fishing and had it all tricked out the way I wanted it and in an instant, it’s gone,” Arenz said in reference to his blue Mako sitting upright. His other boat is upside down outside his neighbor’s yard.

Arenz and his wife watched as Ian’s winds roared and lifted his boats from their docks. When it got on land, they were worried it would hit their house.

“I don’t remember a lot after that because I was so upset I just shut down,” Arenz said.

Because of the continuous saltwater spray for hours on end, Arenz said both of his boats are goners, and it’s up to him to get them removed.

“FEMA can’t take these boats because they have fuel in them. So they’re not going to take it,” he said. Instead, he’s working with insurance and a salvage company to remove them.

FWC teams have assessed more than 600 boats like Arenzs’ across the state.

“The public can report vessels displaced or damaged by Hurricane Ian to the Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Callers should be prepared to provide the vessel’s registration number, current location, and detailed description.”

Until a boat is removed, Arenz said the owners are liable for anything.

“Somebody gets on it, they fall, they injure themselves, the boat blows up, anything could happen, a car hits it, and you’re liable,” he said.

WINKNEWS.com

Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes

Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period

Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early

SANIBEL, Fla. (AP) — The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) causeway was badly damage by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the span reopened just three weeks after the storm blew ashore Sept. 28. “It’s something that shows a little bit of a can-do spirit,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference, adding that government bureaucracy should not hamper such efforts. Sanibel Island is home to about 6,300 people. The storm killed more than 100 people in Florida, many of them in Lee County, where Sanibel and its famed seashell beaches are a top tourist destination.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Hurricane Ian debris collection under way in Cape Coral

The city of Cape Coral learned a lesson in 2017 after Hurricane Irma when it saw the contractors hired to haul off storm debris go elsewhere because other municipalities paid more. The result then was debris that sat at the curb for weeks. There is no such issue now as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Canal cleanup in Cape Coral

Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer

The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans. If the blades are pointing toward the floor, it’s a good sign the storm surge inside the building was high enough to touch the ceiling. That’s valuable information for Fountain, a hydrographer with the U.S. Geological Survey tasked with figuring out where Hurricane Ian’s storm surge reached — and how high it rose.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
