New York City, NY

The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all

The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
CLEVELAND, NY
Yankees give rookie Oswald Peraza the start at shortstop for Game 2

As if Yankees manager Aaron Boone scrolled through Twitter all evening, he announced that Oswald Peraza will be starting at SS tonight for the Yankees in Game 2. The youngest player on the MLB roster, Oswald Peraza, has just 18 games of MLB experience and is being tasked with providing a bottom-of-the-lineup spark that the Yankees sorely need. His speed, pull-happy swing, and solid power are the tools that Aaron Boone is hoping Peraza can utilize to get some big knocks, but it’s the defensive reputation Peraza garnered at the AAA level that excites the Yankees. They’ve looked for stability out of the SS position defensively, and Peraza is the right kid for the call.
BRONX, NY
Yankees’ Aaron Boone blames weather for coming up short in Game 2

The New York Yankees aren’t going to win any playoff games against the Houston Astros if they can’t hit the baseball effectively. The Bombers scored just two runs in Game 2 of the ALCS compared to Houston’s three, courtesy of an Alex Bregman three-run homer off Luis Severino in the bottom of the third inning. Aside from that one poor pitch, Severino was electric in his second start of the postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees’ Aaron Judge details how they can jump-start the offense

Across two games against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees have scored just four combined runs compared to seven by their opposition. An Alex Bregman three-run homer in the third inning was the difference between the Yankees winning a game in Houston, acquiring an advantage going back to the Bronx, or falling two games behind and playing from a defensive position.
BRONX, NY
