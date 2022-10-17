Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all
The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
Yankees make big lineup change, moving Gleyber Torres out of lead-off spot
The New York Yankees shifted up their lineup considerably ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night. In fact, they included Oswald Peraza at shortstop and moved Gleyber Torres out of the lead-off role, injecting Harrison Bader into the spot after his electric start to the postseason. Torres...
Yankees give rookie Oswald Peraza the start at shortstop for Game 2
As if Yankees manager Aaron Boone scrolled through Twitter all evening, he announced that Oswald Peraza will be starting at SS tonight for the Yankees in Game 2. The youngest player on the MLB roster, Oswald Peraza, has just 18 games of MLB experience and is being tasked with providing a bottom-of-the-lineup spark that the Yankees sorely need. His speed, pull-happy swing, and solid power are the tools that Aaron Boone is hoping Peraza can utilize to get some big knocks, but it’s the defensive reputation Peraza garnered at the AAA level that excites the Yankees. They’ve looked for stability out of the SS position defensively, and Peraza is the right kid for the call.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone blames weather for coming up short in Game 2
The New York Yankees aren’t going to win any playoff games against the Houston Astros if they can’t hit the baseball effectively. The Bombers scored just two runs in Game 2 of the ALCS compared to Houston’s three, courtesy of an Alex Bregman three-run homer off Luis Severino in the bottom of the third inning. Aside from that one poor pitch, Severino was electric in his second start of the postseason.
Yankees are getting next to no offensive production from one infielder
The New York Yankees offense has been a big problem throughout the 2022 postseason. Their power and some inspired performances by ace Gerrit Cole were enough to overcome the Cleveland Guardians in the Division Series, but their bats will need to wake up if they want to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the Championship Series against the Houston Astros.
Yankees facing problem at catcher with offensive production disappearing
In a time in which every New York Yankees regular seems to be struggling to get anything going offensively, the catchers haven’t been able to escape this reality. In fact, production from the backstops has been almost nonexistent during the postseason run. It’s true that not much is expected...
The Yankees could change up shortstop once again for Game 2 of ALCS
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday evening after falling in Game 1 to the Houston Astros. Manager Aaron Boone has shaken up the roster quite a bit over the past few days, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, shifting Oswaldo Cabrera to the vacancy, and utilizing Aaron Hicks in left field.
Yankees still pondering one big question ahead of Game 3 against Astros
The New York Yankees would’ve liked to avoid changing up their infield in the middle of the postseason, but injuries to DJ LeMahieu and inconsistencies from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa forced their hand. Kiner-Falefa struggled with a few routine balls against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, eventually being replaced...
How Luis Severino can guide the Yankees to a win in Game 2
The Yankees have their backs against the wall as they dropped a close one in Game 1, but we all knew this series would be a grind. The Astros are the American League’s top seed, and the Yankees are in their house right now. They’ve only won a single game in Minute Maid since 2017 in the postseason, going 1-7 in those games.
The Yankees offense has been solved by Astros’ pitching
In the regular season, the Yankees were one of the best offenses in the sport. They were consistently a top 5 offense in the sport, and yet against the Houston Astros have gone ice-cold. Baseball is a tough sport, but this series feels like déjà vu for a lot of Yankee fans.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge details how they can jump-start the offense
Across two games against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees have scored just four combined runs compared to seven by their opposition. An Alex Bregman three-run homer in the third inning was the difference between the Yankees winning a game in Houston, acquiring an advantage going back to the Bronx, or falling two games behind and playing from a defensive position.
