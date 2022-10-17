Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Tom Brady Opened Up About the Challenges of Marriage to Gisele Bündchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady publicly addressed ongoing marital issues with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen amid recent reports that the couple had hired divorce attorneys.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 7 (Oct. 23)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 7.
LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady's Detachment Doesn't Get Erased with an Apology
Jay Glazer Talks McCaffrey Deal, Says Panthers Called Him About Sean Payton
Jay Glazer discusses the breaking NFL news late Thursday night regarding Christian McCaffrey’s trade to the 49ers, and talks not only Carolina’s plan for a rebuild, but also their interest in Sean Payton
Gisele's Comment on Her Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram.
Niners Went All In with Christian McCaffrey Because the NFC is Wide Open
Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington react to the 49ers acquiring star RB Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, in exchange for 4 draft picks.
Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury Are Joined at the Hip
Following the spat between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury on TNF, WR DeAndre Hopkins went on to describe it as a sign of their dedication and focus on winning, likened to that of a marriage. Jonas and LaVar take it further, saying their pro careers have been joined at the hip since the start.
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Why Tom Brady Should Have Already Retired
Here is why Jason Whitlock thinks Tom Brady should have retired years ago, and it has nothing to do with 'Father Time.'
Doug Gottlieb's 5 for 5
Doug Gottlieb gives his 5 for 5 picks for the weekend in college football and the NFL!
Major Update Given on Dak Prescott's Injury Status
Here is the latest health status on Dak Prescott going into their Week 6 matchup vs. the 1-4 Detroit Lions.
The Christian McCaffrey Trade Is About Winning Now
Steve Covino and Rich Davis talk about the 49ers trade for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, and why Rich is totally fine with it!
Chris Broussard: Westbrook Can Still Dominante... Just Not as a Role Player
Chris Broussard explains why Russell Westbrook can still dominate in the NBA, just not as a role player
Jerry Jones Has a Point About Roger Goodell's Contract
2 Pros and a Cup of Joe tell you why Jerry Jones has an issue with Roger Goodell's astronomical salary.
Daniel Snyder’s Diabolical Dossiers
We can only imagine what information might be contained therein, and which other owners may have similar dirt.
Joe Maddon: “Analytics Receives Way Too Much Credit In Baseball”
Dan Patrick is joined by retired MLB manager Joe Maddon to talk about his views on analytics, some of the stars in the playoffs, whether they explored trading Mike Trout while he was with the Angels, and more.
