Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Black Adam review – the Rock’s in a hard place in superhero dud
Cheaper, trashier, perhaps even dumber films have been saved by the presence of Dwayne Johnson. So why is DC’s latest so doggedly immune to the redemptive power of the Rock? The key is in the secret ingredient: the priceless element that bestows unimaginable power on its owner. In this story, with its cobbled-together, disingenuously generic Middle Eastern backdrop, it’s allegedly a rare stone called Eternium. But in fact this is a red herring. The most valuable element, the one that unlocks Johnson’s considerable appeal, is rather more prosaic: humour. Give the man a couple of jokes and he works magic. Starve him of gags – as this loud, baffling screenplay does – and what’s left is stony-faced, gravel-voiced posturing.
'The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast' delves into lives of Detroit brothers
They were two brothers from southwest Detroit who, over the course of a few decades, went from “rags to riches to wretchedness, the American dream and the nightmare at the same time," as one source puts it in the new TV documentary about them. Demetrius and Terry Flenory, former leaders of a drug empire known as the Black Mafia Family, are the subject of a current Starz scripted drama, “BMF,” which is slated to return for a...
21 Ace Books To Read During Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
