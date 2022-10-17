Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha schedules meetings to discuss bike trails and pedestrian traffic
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha will hold two open houses to discuss options for the future of trails and bike lanes. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert's office, the sessions will help develop the ConnectOmaha Active Mobility Master Plan. The first session will be...
KETV.com
EMT students receive real-world training in Council Bluffs Saturday
Iowa Western EMT students got a chance to see some real-world action in Council Bluffs on Saturday, where firefighters and helicopter medics showcased different scenarios they face in the field and how they handle the pressure. LifeNet helicopters can be the difference between life and death. It shaves an hour-and-a-half...
KETV.com
North Omaha Trail uses walking to heal the community, create access
OMAHA, Neb. — With just one step at a time, the North Omaha community is bringing back the vibrancy lost decades ago. "You're healing families, you're healing generations, you're healing communities," said Celeste Butler, a North Omaha native and advocate. Butler said after years of segregation, The North Omaha...
KETV.com
Crashes near northwest Omaha intersection prompt city changes
OMAHA, Neb. — The city's traffic engineer says too many vehicles may have caused crashes in northwest Omaha. A homeowner who lives near 129th and Fort Streets can hear crashes from her backyard. With every thud, Shelly Swolley fears someone got hurt at 129th and Fort Streets. "Somebody could...
KETV.com
Trunk-or-Treat event celebrates life of 5-year-old organ donor
OMAHA, Neb. — Rylan Schopen died seven years ago at just 5 years old. On Saturday, Rylan's family and the community came together to celebrate her life. In her honor, a trunk-or-treat event was held at Superior Van and Mobility. Her family said when she passed she saved the...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic update: Morning car fire impacts I-80 exit at Nebraska Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car fire on an exit ramp of Interstate 80 impacted eastbound traffic early this morning. The fire happened right around 6 a.m. at the exit to Nebraska Crossing. Heavy smoke billowed over the area for about 20 minutes. The ramp remained closed to traffic for...
KETV.com
Nonprofit group surprises dad with new car after wife dies in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — It was a big surprise for Adam Johnson and it left him speechless. Friday, the nonprofit Chariots 4 Hope gifted Johnson with a new car. "I don't know, a warm sensation came over me. It's good to know that there are still good poeple out there," Johnson said.
WOWT
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness, it becomes apparent that homelessness in Omaha is a big problem with no easy solution. Omaha Police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time,...
WOWT
Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
WOWT
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
KETV.com
Vehicle fire causes billowing smoke on I-80 near Gretna
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A vehicle fire near the Interstate 80 Gretna exit caused billowing smoke in the air Thursday morning. The fire happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 432 on I-80. Sarpy County officials say no one was injured and the fire was put out around...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the Brotherhood...
Council Bluffs police investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian early Friday
According to a post on the police department's Twitter, access to River Road south of the intersection is currently restricted.
klkntv.com
Cigarette sparks another early morning fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln home has extensive damage following the third day of early morning fires here in the Capital City. Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue units were dispatched around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the home near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. The small fire took...
thebestmix1055.com
City celebrates new airport terminal
— The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday for the new Fremont Municipal Airport Terminal. The $1.7 million terminal project includes a conference room, front area and a pilots’ lounge. It will also have office space available for rent. Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the...
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
klkntv.com
Man accused of spray-painting 11 Lincoln businesses & spitting on police twice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police arrested Michael Daniels on Thursday after they say he spray-painted almost a dozen businesses. We’re told this began at 8:46 p.m. around the 600 block of P Street. Authorities say the 28-year-old matched a description they were given of the vandal. LPD...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
