Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha schedules meetings to discuss bike trails and pedestrian traffic

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha will hold two open houses to discuss options for the future of trails and bike lanes. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert's office, the sessions will help develop the ConnectOmaha Active Mobility Master Plan. The first session will be...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

EMT students receive real-world training in Council Bluffs Saturday

Iowa Western EMT students got a chance to see some real-world action in Council Bluffs on Saturday, where firefighters and helicopter medics showcased different scenarios they face in the field and how they handle the pressure. LifeNet helicopters can be the difference between life and death. It shaves an hour-and-a-half...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

North Omaha Trail uses walking to heal the community, create access

OMAHA, Neb. — With just one step at a time, the North Omaha community is bringing back the vibrancy lost decades ago. "You're healing families, you're healing generations, you're healing communities," said Celeste Butler, a North Omaha native and advocate. Butler said after years of segregation, The North Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crashes near northwest Omaha intersection prompt city changes

OMAHA, Neb. — The city's traffic engineer says too many vehicles may have caused crashes in northwest Omaha. A homeowner who lives near 129th and Fort Streets can hear crashes from her backyard. With every thud, Shelly Swolley fears someone got hurt at 129th and Fort Streets. "Somebody could...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Trunk-or-Treat event celebrates life of 5-year-old organ donor

OMAHA, Neb. — Rylan Schopen died seven years ago at just 5 years old. On Saturday, Rylan's family and the community came together to celebrate her life. In her honor, a trunk-or-treat event was held at Superior Van and Mobility. Her family said when she passed she saved the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle fire causes billowing smoke on I-80 near Gretna

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A vehicle fire near the Interstate 80 Gretna exit caused billowing smoke in the air Thursday morning. The fire happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 432 on I-80. Sarpy County officials say no one was injured and the fire was put out around...
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the Brotherhood...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

City celebrates new airport terminal

— The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday for the new Fremont Municipal Airport Terminal. The $1.7 million terminal project includes a conference room, front area and a pilots’ lounge. It will also have office space available for rent. Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE

