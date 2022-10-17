Read full article on original website
INX to List Advent Token, a Digital Security for Advent Entertainment
Next week, Advent Entertainment will pursue a digital security offering on INX for a token tied to royalties. Advent aims to produce films, television shows, video games, and more. The initial token sale hopes to raise a minimum amount of $15 million. The tokens are being issued under Reg D...
Coinbase Boosts USDC Access
In a move to support the adoption of USDC, the Circle issued dollar-based stablecoin, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has waived commission fees when buying or selling USDC via any fiat currency on Coinbase, “from AUD to ZAR.”. USDC is the second largest stablecoin by market cap after Tether and the 4th...
Fintech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will “adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for...
Fintech Bookkeep Aims to Eliminate Manual Data Entry in Accounting Industry
Bookkeep, the “smarter” accounting automation platform, announced a $6.6 million seed+ round of funding led by Fin Capital, “with participation from existing investors TTV Capital, Argonautic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Haymaker Ventures, and others.”. This investment round brings Bookkeep’s total funding “to $10 million, following a $3.3 million...
POS Fintech DivideBuy Reports £250 Million in Sales
DivideBuy, a UK-based Fintech that provides point of sale (POS) financing, has topped £250 million in lifetime sales, according to a note from the company. The company was founded in 2014. DivideBuy reports over 500 merchants in the UK and claims its customers have boosted sales conversions by 70%...
OurCrowd Partners with Indian JITO Angel Network
Global investment crowdfunding platform OurCrowd has partnered with India-based JITO Angel Network (JAN). According to multiple reports, the deal is for OurCrowd to provide access to investment opportunities for JITO’s members. OurCrowd is one of the largest digital VC platforms in the world that provides access to private securities...
Digital Bank N26 to Offer Crypto Trading, Starts with Austria Powered by Bitpanda
Digital bank N26, based in Germany, will soon offer cryptocurrency trading to its account holders. According to a Tweet, Austria will be the first country to allow an account holder to trade digital assets with other European countries coming soon. The crypto trading services will be provided by Bitpanda, a...
Berlin-based Crypto-focused Neobank Nuri to Shut Down Business Operations
Nuri was founded in 2015 under the name Bitwala with the purpose “to make Bitcoin spendable.”. Over the years, the business has “gone through several transformations and re-positionings, ups and downs,” until it has become Nuri, the bank account “to grow your money.”. The team’s vision...
StartEngine Reports Topping One Million Users
StartEngine, one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, is reporting that it has surpassed one million users. While this does not necessarily mean one million active investors, there should be a high correlation between registered users and investors. StartEngine also shares that to date, it has enabled...
Change Extending European Crowdfunding Rules Compliance Published in EU Journal
As was previously reported, the compliance date for ECSPR, or European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulation, has been extended from November 2022 to November 2023 for all EU member states. This means that platforms intending to offer securities crowdfunding across the EU now have another year to gain approval. Under ECSPR,...
Fintech Firm Paylink Solutions, Inbest Enter Payments Partnership
Paylink Solutions has entered into a partnership with benefits digital solution provider, Inbest, in order to provide precise information to clients about benefits and social funding. More than 8 million households in the United Kingdom are presently missing out on benefits worth £16 billion. The most common reason for this...
CrossTower Still Interested in Buying Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Reveals
Virtual currency trading company CrossTower continues to pursue a potential deal to acquire the assets of the once-leading and now-bankrupt Voyager Digital Ltd. out of bankruptcy, a lawyer for CrossTower noted at a court hearing on Wednesday (October 19, 2022). John Ashmead, CrossTower’s lawyer, a partner at Seward & Kissel...
UK’s Atom Bank Appoints Andrew Marshall as New CFO
UK-based challenger bank Atom has appointed Andrew Marshall as the company’s chief financial officer. He will be replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy whose departure was first reported in September of this year. Marshall has reportedly worked at Atom for the past six years, holding several key roles and was...
Fintech Startup Uplinq Financial Technologies Announces $1.25M Investment
Uplinq Financial Technologies – which claims to be the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders – announced: “a $1.25 million investment from ATX Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas.”. This announcement “comes after Uplinq raised $3.5 million in...
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Introduces Fintech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, announced its FinTech Integration Center, which “provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications.”. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers “can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and...
Lloyds Banking Group Accelerates Fintech Engagement with Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox in order “to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.”. Innovation Sandbox will reportedly “help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a...
Global Fintech Remitly Expands Services to New Zealand, Japan
Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world, announced key business milestones in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Remitly has expanded its global footprint “to include Japan and New Zealand. To date, Remitly has helped customers send...
Latin America: Bitso Tops 6 Million Users
Top crypto trading platform Bitso says it has surpassed 6 million users in Latin America while claiming it is in the midst of a growth spurt the fastest they have seen since its inception in 2014. Bitso states that in the past year, it has doubled its client base even...
Merger of MobilePay and Vipps Approved by Authorities
The agreement between Danske Bank and the consortium of banks behind Vipps to merge MobilePay and Vipps has been “approved by all relevant authorities, including the EU Commission.”. The parties expect “to complete the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2022.”. The merger was “announced in a company...
