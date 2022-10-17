European utilities are concerned that the European Commission’s policy interventions into the energy markets could lead to market fragmentation as the 27-country bloc struggles to find a one-size-fits-all solution for the energy crisis. "We have not seen a particularly credible attempt at defending the internal market. On the contrary, we are seeing a significant market fragmentation and diluting of investment signals, which is concerning,” trade association Eurelectric Secretary-General Kristian Ruby tells Energy Intelligence. The group represents 3,500 European utilities active in power generation, distribution and supply of electricity.

