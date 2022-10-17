Read full article on original website
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
At the annual Singapore International Energy Week, the island nation unveiled its national hydrogen strategy. The EU must focus on ensuring security of supply and a level playing field instead of insisting on gas market interventions.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
US Natgas Futures Rebound Above $5
Brent crude slipped by 24¢ to settle at $93.26 per barrel, while WTI closed 47¢ lower at $84.58/bbl. China’s natural gas imports, including pipeline gas imports and LNG imports, were down 3.7% year-over-year in September. The proposed pipeline would improve Europe's gas supply infrastructure, but negotiations on...
Newfoundland LNG Firm Eyes CCS
The developer of an LNG project in Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) is preparing to launch a study on the potential to add carbon capture and storage (CCS) to an initial 2.5 million ton per year export scheme. China’s natural gas imports, including pipeline gas imports and LNG imports, were down...
Eurelectric Head Fears Energy Market Fragmentation
European utilities are concerned that the European Commission’s policy interventions into the energy markets could lead to market fragmentation as the 27-country bloc struggles to find a one-size-fits-all solution for the energy crisis. "We have not seen a particularly credible attempt at defending the internal market. On the contrary, we are seeing a significant market fragmentation and diluting of investment signals, which is concerning,” trade association Eurelectric Secretary-General Kristian Ruby tells Energy Intelligence. The group represents 3,500 European utilities active in power generation, distribution and supply of electricity.
Oman Sets 2050 Net-Zero Emissions Target
Oman has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The announcement was made on Sunday ahead of next month's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Oman is the third Middle East oil and gas producer to make...
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over Mahsa Amini's death
The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Supply Woes Boost Product Prices as Oil Futures Dip
Crude futures closed lower after a choppy session on Monday, but diesel prices soared as the market took stock of supply and inventory issues. Recent comments by Colombia's Minister of Mines and Energy are being perceived as an effort at damage control. The past month saw considerable upheaval on global...
Mixed Market Signals Keep Oil Futures Rangebound
Oil futures continued to trade sideways on Tuesday, settling in a narrow range of $90-$95 per barrel for the third session in a row. The EPA is once again taking heat for its methane emissions estimates for the oil and natural gas industry. A Saudi investment forum drew plenty of...
Chevron Exits 'Significant' Leopard Find in US Gulf
Chevron has opted out of the Shell-operated Leopard project in the US Gulf of Mexico, the second time in a year that the US supermajor has exited a significant discovery poised for development in a prolific corner of the Gulf. A Chevron spokesperson confirmed the company has handed its 50%...
