ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Leading Oklahoma veterans announce endorsement of Joy Hofmeister

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four leading Oklahoma veterans announced their joint endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for governor. Major Pete Reed, General Myles Deering, Major General Rita Aragon, and Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver have also launched a Veterans for Joy initiative aimed at securing her win on Election Day.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Three men accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people have been indicted after allegedly conspiring to transport elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas in order to sell them. According to court documents, David Bartlett called an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife Special Agent on February 11 to negotiate the sale of an African elephant ivory tusk.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
Z94

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
Z94

The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma

Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy