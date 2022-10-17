Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Leading Oklahoma veterans announce endorsement of Joy Hofmeister
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four leading Oklahoma veterans announced their joint endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for governor. Major Pete Reed, General Myles Deering, Major General Rita Aragon, and Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver have also launched a Veterans for Joy initiative aimed at securing her win on Election Day.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt clarifies kids in Oklahoma not required to get COVID vaccine to attend school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Thursday, clarifying that children in the state of Oklahoma are not required to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. Stitt issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory...
publicradiotulsa.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
okcfox.com
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
okcfox.com
FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
okcfox.com
'The trust is broken': Choctaw chief responds to Gov. Stitt's debate comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw nation responded on Thursday to comments Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) made during a Wednesday debate against Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. During the debate, Gov. Stitt suggested that the tribes meet him at the capitol at 10 a.m. the...
okcfox.com
Three men accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people have been indicted after allegedly conspiring to transport elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas in order to sell them. According to court documents, David Bartlett called an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife Special Agent on February 11 to negotiate the sale of an African elephant ivory tusk.
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole for the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter
MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Cole was executed on Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002, despite claims by his attorneys that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma
Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
KOCO
New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Forestry Services urges Oklahomans to practice caution due to high fire danger
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) is urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution due to high and increasing fire danger. A warming trend predicted into the weekend with increasing winds and continued dryness will elevate fire danger across the entire state of Oklahoma. OFS asks that people...
Major changes are coming if recreational marijuana is passed next March
Legalizing recreational cannabis will come with sweeping changes to the law.
okcfox.com
'Very peculiar': Attorney claims OTA modified their early 2022 meeting agendas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An attorney submits what he's calling new evidence against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) to the Cleveland County District Court. Richard Labarthe gave Judge Timothy Olsen some documents, which claims the OTA changed two public meeting agendas before announcing their turnpike project, ACCESS Oklahoma. Court...
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
