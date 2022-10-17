ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Ex-housing manager pleads guilty in $28K fraud scheme

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former housing manager for the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority has pleaded guilty in a federal fraud case.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston has pleaded guilty to “alteration of a postal money order.” Court documents say McDaniel admitted to using her position as a housing manager with the CKHA toto “obtain the money order and embezzle more than $28,000.

Catfishing to conviction: Ohio man gets prison time for role in romance scam

Court documents say that on Jan. 10, 2018, while serving as a housing manager, McDaniel received a postal money order for $235 from a CKHA tenant that was intended for a rent payment. The DOJ says McDaniel admitted to adding her own name to the money order to make it appear she was an intended beneficiary of the payment and then depositing the money order into her personal checking account.

According to the DOJ, McDaniel admitted she had been altering money orders and depositing them in her personal checking account between 2007 and 2018, embezzling a total of $28,523.30 in that time. McDaniel had worked for the CKHA since 2006.

Ohio Ponzi scheme victims can now apply for financial relief

The DOJ says McDaniel allegedly “offset” some of the stolen funds by repaying a portion of them.

Court documents say McDaniel faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. She has already agreed to pay $17,543.92 in restitution.

McDaniel’s sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

