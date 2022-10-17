ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Dangerous fugitive arrested in same Pocatello apartment that saw SWAT standoff earlier this month

POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a dangerous fugitive on Friday in the same north Pocatello apartment that was at the center of a SWAT standoff earlier this month. Fugitive Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a unit in the apartment complex on the 1800 block of West Quinn Road that has become well known to law enforcement, the Marshals reported. When...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings

POCATELLO — A local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park on Oct. 14. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school

POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon. The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said. The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection

IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating possible abduction of child

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. A photo of the vehicle is attached to this alert. The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m. We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local drunken driver attempted to steal woman's van after crashing into parked cars

POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman. Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery. The incident began to unfold around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 5...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Sayer, Warren

Warren Robert Sayer, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Warren was born June 30, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Henry Sayer and Ora Hodge Sayer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He served in the United States Air Force. On May 23, 1959, he married Mona Rae Jones in Pocatello, Idaho. Warren and Mona made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Warren worked as a real estate broker. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and collecting coins. Warren is survived by his children, Brad (Lori) Sayer of Idaho Falls, ID, Brian (Iryna) Sayer of Sandy, UT, Robyn (Blair) Park of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Gary Sayer, Ron Sayer, Dick Sayer, Warren Sayer, and Terry Sayer, and half-brothers, Hodge Ellison and Max Ellison. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Jon Wood officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Warren 6/30/1937 - 10/21/2022Sayer.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One rushed to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle wreck at busy Chubbuck intersection

CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection. The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall. A female occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot to retire players’ numbers Friday night

Blackfoot High School will be retiring the jerseys of three former players who passed away in high school, dating back to 1999, at halftime during the Broncos’ last home football game of the season against Bonneville Friday night. The players to be honored include Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bonneville sweeps district title while Blackfoot makes history

When the final point of Thursday's 4A District 6 semifinal match hit the floor the Blackfoot Broncos players screamed in excitement and with good reason. The victory not only moved them to the district championship game against host and top seed Bonneville, but also etched the players name in school history as the the first volleyball team from the school to earn a berth in the state tournament.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby shuts out Madison in regular-season finale

The demise of the Rigby Trojans may have been greatly exaggerated. In reality, it was just one bad quarter three weeks ago that resulted in a dramatic loss to rival Highland as the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter for a one-point win that might have raised questions about Rigby's readiness to pursue another state title.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Post Register

Idaho Falls, ID
