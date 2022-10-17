ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton police are looking for two people after an armed carjacking Wednesday night at a dance studio. Studio 45 is now adding additional safety precautions around the building with plans to move forward. The carjacking happened in Studio 45′s parking lot. WDBJ7 spoke with the dance...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke police searching for armed robbery suspect

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are asking for help in finding a suspect in a Roanoke armed robbery. In Facebook post, authorities said the armed robbery happened at a business in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Police are asking anyone with information on the identity or...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash, VA-40 closed

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. and both a truck and motorcycle were involved. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Saturday evening...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dry Fork man killed in one car accident

Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork was killed Friday night when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three tenths of a mile north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County.
DRY FORK, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death

A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Cyclist hit by car on East High Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A cyclist was hit by a car on East High Street and the driver of the car didn't stop to check on the rider. Kevin Cox, a crossing guard who monitors the intersection of East High and Hazel Street, says he had helped children cross the street just a few minutes earlier, and then he heard screaming and yelling coming up the hill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

