wfxrtv.com
Deputies in Campbell Co. looking for 2 suspects who burglarized a car wash, getaway car found on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a car wash, after the incident the car used to flee the scene was found on fire. Deputies say the the incident took place on Tuesday Oct. 18 between...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
WDBJ7.com
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton police are looking for two people after an armed carjacking Wednesday night at a dance studio. Studio 45 is now adding additional safety precautions around the building with plans to move forward. The carjacking happened in Studio 45′s parking lot. WDBJ7 spoke with the dance...
WSLS
Roanoke police searching for armed robbery suspect
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are asking for help in finding a suspect in a Roanoke armed robbery. In Facebook post, authorities said the armed robbery happened at a business in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Police are asking anyone with information on the identity or...
Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash, VA-40 closed
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. and both a truck and motorcycle were involved. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Saturday evening...
chathamstartribune.com
Dry Fork man killed in one car accident
Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork was killed Friday night when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three tenths of a mile north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County.
WDBJ7.com
Ten people arrested during Alleghany County drug operation and seizure
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten people were arrested Thursday and drug-related items were seized in Alleghany County as part of what the sheriff’s office calls “Operation Candy Man.”. The operation was conducted October 20 by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
WSLS
Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Nelson County girl
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Nelson County Saturday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Skylar Cabaniss was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday at her home in the Faber area. Cabaniss is described as five feet, six...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
WSLS
“What exactly happened?”: Neighbors shocked after discovery of dead infant in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There are still lots of questions unanswered after a baby was found dead in Halifax County. “It’s pretty eerie,” one neighbor said. She chose not to be on camera or share her name. “It’s kind of too close to home I wish there...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WBTM
Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death
A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
WDBJ7.com
Delays along I-81N Roanoke Co. due to disabled tractor-trailer
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A disabled tractor-trailer is causing major delays along I-81N in Roanoke Co. Saturday night. The truck is at mile marker 138.7, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are both closed.
wfxrtv.com
Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
cbs19news
Cyclist hit by car on East High Street
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A cyclist was hit by a car on East High Street and the driver of the car didn't stop to check on the rider. Kevin Cox, a crossing guard who monitors the intersection of East High and Hazel Street, says he had helped children cross the street just a few minutes earlier, and then he heard screaming and yelling coming up the hill.
