Cirque du Soleil returns to Los Angeles with ‘Corteo’

“Corteo,” the latest traveling Cirque du Soleil production, is heading to Los Angeles next spring.

“The clown Mauro has passed, but his spirit is still with us. Instead of mourning, the funeral cortege celebrates the here and hereafter with laughter and exuberance,” is how the show is described on Cirque’s website.

KTLA got an exclusive preview of what ticket holders can expect when the performers take center stage at the Microsoft Theater from March 23 to April 30.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 17, 2022.

