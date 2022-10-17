ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cirque du Soleil returns to Los Angeles with ‘Corteo’

By Tammy Chan, Pablo Chacon
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

“Corteo,” the latest traveling Cirque du Soleil production, is heading to Los Angeles next spring.

“The clown Mauro has passed, but his spirit is still with us. Instead of mourning, the funeral cortege celebrates the here and hereafter with laughter and exuberance,” is how the show is described on Cirque’s website.

KTLA got an exclusive preview of what ticket holders can expect when the performers take center stage at the Microsoft Theater from March 23 to April 30.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 17, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Spencer Crandall performs ‘Girls Like You’

Rising country singer-songwriter Spencer Crandall joined us live ahead of his sold-out L.A. show at the Hotel Cafe to discuss his new album, “Western.” And just for Music Fest Fridays, Spencer performed his hit “Girls Like You” live on air. You can stay updated on Spencer’s music career by visiting his website or by following […]
KTLA

Some of L.A.’s most sought-after fish tacos is leaving the city

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles will be losing one of its most prized and popular taco trucks, while Kern County will soon be blessed with the award-winning taquero, Rick Piña. After more than a decade, Piña, the owner of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, announced he’ll be officially moving out of L.A. in a Monday announcement […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Danny Trejo named grand marshal of Hollywood Christmas Parade

Actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo was named grand marshal of this year’s Hollywood Christmas Parade. The beloved Los Angeles native debuted on the big screen in the 1980s before opening a string of successful restaurants, including Trejo’s Tacos, in 2016. The “Desperado,” “Heat” and “Spy Kids” star said he’s looking forward to “cruising the streets […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Bear spotted in Duarte backyard (video)

What appeared to be an adult black bear was spotted rummaging around some trash in the backyard of a home in Duarte. The homeowner captured video of the bear in the backyard, separated by only the glass of the home’s sliding door. The video shows the brown bear walking around the back patio, sniffing a […]
DUARTE, CA
KTLA

Take a first look at the new 2023 Rose Parade floats

Even though the holiday season isn’t here yet, that doesn’t mean the work stops on building next year’s Rose Parade floats. Before the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade kicks off on Jan. 2, 2023, let’s take a sneak peek at five floats being carefully constructed with millions of flowers and organic ingredients. On New Year’s […]
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Great ShakeOut earthquake drill ready to hit Los Angeles

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is back and set to take place Thursday. Students and employees will be asked to drop, cover, and hold on for the one-minute-long drill at 10:20 a.m. KTLA’s Ellina Abovian braved an earthquake simulator earlier Thursday to practice her technique with ShakeOut spokesman Lance Webster. “We have people practice drop, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach Library reopens with new safety measures

The Billie Jean King Main Library in Long Beach reopened to visitors Thursday after being closed for roughly a month due to “mental health issues” in and around the facility, city officials said. In a mayoral forum over the summer, councilmember Suzie Price told city leaders that library staff had been the victims of attacks […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles cannabis dispensary the victim of smash-and-grab burglars

A cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove was broken into Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe that four […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy

Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club’s dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy’s season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woodland Hills 7th grader self-funds elaborate haunted house

“Enter if you dare.” That’s the message greeting visitors at Elliot Arnold’s immersive haunted house experience, dubbed “The Deathly Attempt,” in Woodland Hills. The Louis Armstrong 7th grader says he worked odd jobs and saved up his birthday money to make his Halloween dream come to life. His 10-year-old sister is also part of the haunt. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Actor Kevin Spacey found not liable in 1980s molestation lawsuit

A jury concluded Thursday that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s. The verdict in federal court in Manhattan brings to a conclusion a civil trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. The lawsuit, based on 2017 claims […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Low-cost nonstop flights debut from San Bernardino to Las Vegas

Those looking to hit the gambling pits, shows and buffets of Sin City can get there even quicker with a new direct flight from the Inland Empire. Nonstop flights from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will soon be offered from the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.  The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

PG’s 40 points help Clippers hold off Kings 111-109

Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings with a 111-109 victory Saturday night. Sacramento went on an 11-4 run to cut the game to 109-106 before George missed a step-back three and Nicolas Batum secured an offensive rebound. Norman Powell knocked down both free throws and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cooler temperatures expected in Southern California this weekend

After a warm fall week, cooler temperatures are on tap this weekend in Southern California.  The cooling trend begins Friday with high temperatures between 65 and 73 degrees along the coast, then dropping into the 65-70 degree range on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.  In the valleys, high temperatures Friday will […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy