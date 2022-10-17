One person is dead following an officer-involved incident in Lafayette and Green counties Saturday. A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says an incident in Dubuque led to to a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County. When a Lafayette County deputy deployed a spike strip, the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, and the deputy discharged a firearm. According to the release, the vehicle eventually crashed in Green County, and the driver fled on foot A search for the driver lead to an audible gunshot, and the person was found near State Highway 11, west of County M in Browntown. After being administered first aid, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene, with a firearm recovered there. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, and the State Justice Department’s criminal investigation arm is leading an investigation into the matter.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO