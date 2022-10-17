ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

wclo.com

Wisconsin DOJ Examines Officer-Involved Incident with Fatality in Green and Lafayette Counties

One person is dead following an officer-involved incident in Lafayette and Green counties Saturday. A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says an incident in Dubuque led to to a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County. When a Lafayette County deputy deployed a spike strip, the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, and the deputy discharged a firearm. According to the release, the vehicle eventually crashed in Green County, and the driver fled on foot A search for the driver lead to an audible gunshot, and the person was found near State Highway 11, west of County M in Browntown. After being administered first aid, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene, with a firearm recovered there. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, and the State Justice Department’s criminal investigation arm is leading an investigation into the matter.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
wclo.com

Training exercise to be conducted Saturday at Blackhawk Tech

Beloit Health System, Blackhawk Technical College, and several emergency response agencies throughout Rock County conduct a large-scale training exercise (Saturday) at the college’s main campus and Beloit Memorial Hospital. According to a news release, the training exercise will test the preparedness of all agencies involved and the potential impacts...
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park

Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community groups denounce Michels Corp.

Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEHT/WTVW

Mountain lion killed in DeKalb County highway crash

DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis. Experts believe it […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wclo.com

Man Connected to Green Bay Shooting Taken Into Custody in Beloit

Beloit Police take a person of interest in a fatal Green Bay shooting into custody. The department says in a Facebook post 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was apprehended late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue near downtown Beloit. Green Bay Police believe Leavy-Carter is connected to a Monday shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley at a home on Green Bay’s east side. Police said Leavy-Carter was at the residence when “a gun was discharged.” Leavy-Carter’s car was found in Beloit two days ago and brought to Green Bay to be searched for evidence. Online court records show Leavy-Carter lived at a number of addresses in Beloit before moving to Green Bay. The arrest was made in collaboration with Green Bay and Beloit Police, the Beloit Violent Crime Interdiction Team, and a Rock County K-9.
BELOIT, WI

