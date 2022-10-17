Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
Wisconsin DOJ Examines Officer-Involved Incident with Fatality in Green and Lafayette Counties
One person is dead following an officer-involved incident in Lafayette and Green counties Saturday. A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says an incident in Dubuque led to to a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County. When a Lafayette County deputy deployed a spike strip, the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, and the deputy discharged a firearm. According to the release, the vehicle eventually crashed in Green County, and the driver fled on foot A search for the driver lead to an audible gunshot, and the person was found near State Highway 11, west of County M in Browntown. After being administered first aid, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene, with a firearm recovered there. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, and the State Justice Department’s criminal investigation arm is leading an investigation into the matter.
New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
None injured in Oregon duplex explosion that damaged neighboring homes
No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed part of an Oregon duplex Friday morning, according to local authorities.
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
Training exercise to be conducted Saturday at Blackhawk Tech
Beloit Health System, Blackhawk Technical College, and several emergency response agencies throughout Rock County conduct a large-scale training exercise (Saturday) at the college’s main campus and Beloit Memorial Hospital. According to a news release, the training exercise will test the preparedness of all agencies involved and the potential impacts...
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
Rock County Public Health Department begins administering bivalent booster doses to those 5 and up
The Rock County Public Health Department is hoping to see more young people five to 11 years old getting their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Public Health Supervisor Kelsey Cordova says the CDC has expanded eligibility for bivalent booster doses. Cordova says the health department plans to begin administering the Pfizer...
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
Community groups denounce Michels Corp.
Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
Walworth County Sheriff’s Office announces operation trick-or-treat
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on sex offenders between October 29th and 31st. Undersheriff Dave Gerber says they will be getting a visit from probation and parole agents to make sure they are complying with terms of their supervision. Gerber says sex offenders are not allowed...
Mountain lion killed in DeKalb County highway crash
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis. Experts believe it […]
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
Man Connected to Green Bay Shooting Taken Into Custody in Beloit
Beloit Police take a person of interest in a fatal Green Bay shooting into custody. The department says in a Facebook post 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was apprehended late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue near downtown Beloit. Green Bay Police believe Leavy-Carter is connected to a Monday shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley at a home on Green Bay’s east side. Police said Leavy-Carter was at the residence when “a gun was discharged.” Leavy-Carter’s car was found in Beloit two days ago and brought to Green Bay to be searched for evidence. Online court records show Leavy-Carter lived at a number of addresses in Beloit before moving to Green Bay. The arrest was made in collaboration with Green Bay and Beloit Police, the Beloit Violent Crime Interdiction Team, and a Rock County K-9.
